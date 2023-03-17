Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa had the Rangers of Mountain Iron-Buhl right where it wanted them, on the brink of elimination. The Jaguars had an 11-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

The Jaguars went into protection mode. It cost them.

The No. 1-ranked Rangers used a 14-point run over a five-minute span, rallying for a 61-57 victory Friday in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena. They ended the game on a 24-9 run.

Senior guard Sage Ganyo scored 23 points and junior guard Jordan Zubich 17 points for the Rangers (29-3). Ganyo's free throw with 8.5 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

Zubich's three-point play gave the Rangers a 49-48 lead with 5 minutes, 49 seconds remaining.

Senior guard Abby Berge paced the 10th-ranked Jaguars (26-5) with 18 points.

The Jaguars lost to Mountain Iron-Buhl 84-62 at the Granite Classic in December.