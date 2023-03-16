Hayfield survived a challenge from unseeded Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, winning 63-58 in overtime in the Class 1A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

Eighth-grader Jenna Christopherson made her third three-point shot of the game with 2:37 left in overtime to give the Vikings the lead for good. She finished with nine points.

"There are practices she looks unstoppable," Vikings coach Kasey Krekling said. "You go, 'We gotta start playing her more,' and sometimes she looks like an eighth-grader. She's still learning, but the girl can shoot the ball."

The second-seeded Vikings (29-3) survived a 4:06 scoring drought in the second half that left them with an eight-point deficit. During that stretch they turned the ball over six times, missed two shots and lost leading scorer Kristen Watson to fouls. Christopherson made two three-point shots coming out of the drought to get the Vikings within one with 4:27 left.

Natalie Beaver led the Vikings with 31 points and 14 rebounds.

"I felt that I had to step up a little more [with Watson out of the game]," Beaver said. "I was dead by the end of the game, but I had to keep pushing and give it my all to give us a chance."

Kinsley Hanson led the Gators with 16 points. Hanson had a chance to win the game, but her halfcourt heave bounced off the front of the rim.