High Schools

Girls basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

The brackets will be revealed Saturday, and quarterfinals will begin Wednesday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 8, 2025 at 6:06AM
Minnetonka's players celebrate their Class 4A state championship after a victory over Hopkins last season. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The best of Minnesota’s high school girls basketball teams will begin competing Wednesday for state championships in four classes, with games spread over two sites, Maturi Pavilion and Williams Arena.

Here’s what you need to know:

Seeding

The tournaments will be seeded Saturday morning, and the results will be revealed via NSPN.TV stream beginning at noon and available here. Links to the brackets are below:

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Schedule

The Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Wednesday, the 2A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena. Find out more about the schedule here.

How to watch

Ch. 45 will broadcast all semifinals and championship games. Quarterfinals will be streamed by NSPN.tv. Find those details here.

Tickets

Single-game tickets cost $11.50 to $17.50 and must be purchased online here, where you’ll also find details on how to buy a pass good for four quarterfinals.

Spectator guide

The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.

Qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Lakeville North (18-11)

Section 2: Chaska (18-11)

Section 3: Eastview (25-3)

Section 4: White Bear Lake (20-9)

Section 5: Maple Grove (26-2)

Section 6: Hopkins (24-5)

Section 7: Anoka (20-8)

Section 8: Brainerd (25-4)

Class 3A

Section 1: Stewartville (21-8)

Section 2: Marshall (27-1)

Section 3: Cretin-Derham Hall (20-9)

Section 4: DeLaSalle (24-5)

Section 5: Monticello (29-0)

Section 6: Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6)

Section 7: Rock Ridge (24-5)

Section 8: Alexandria (24-4)

Class 2A

Section 1: Caledonia (27-3)

Section 2: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (23-5)

Section 3: Minnewaska Area (27-3)

Section 4: Minnehaha Academy (20-9)

Section 5: Providence Academy (29-0)

Section 6: Sauk Centre (27-2)

Section 7: Crosby-Ironton (30-0)

Section 8: Barnesville (22-6)

Class 1A

Section 1: Goodhue (24-5)

Section 2: Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (29-2)

Section 3: MACCRAY (23-5)

Section 4: Mayer Lutheran (26-3)

Section 5: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-4)

Section 6: West Central Area (23-6)

Section 7: Cromwell-Wright (25-4)

Section 8: Sacred Heart (24-6)

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Moorhead and Stillwater advance to Class 2A boys hockey championship game

card image

The Spuds pulled off a 4-3 victory over Edina on a goal with 58.1 seconds left. The Ponies won on goaltender Cal Conway’s second shutout of the tournament.

High Schools

Girls basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

card image

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, March 7

card image