Girls basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

The best of Minnesota’s high school girls basketball teams will begin competing Wednesday for state championships in four classes, with games spread over two sites, Maturi Pavilion and Williams Arena.
Here’s what you need to know:
Seeding
The tournaments will be seeded Saturday morning, and the results will be revealed via NSPN.TV stream beginning at noon and available here. Links to the brackets are below:
Schedule
The Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Wednesday, the 2A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena. Find out more about the schedule here.
How to watch
Ch. 45 will broadcast all semifinals and championship games. Quarterfinals will be streamed by NSPN.tv. Find those details here.
Tickets
Single-game tickets cost $11.50 to $17.50 and must be purchased online here, where you’ll also find details on how to buy a pass good for four quarterfinals.
Spectator guide
The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.
Qualifiers
Class 4A
Section 1: Lakeville North (18-11)
Section 2: Chaska (18-11)
Section 3: Eastview (25-3)
Section 4: White Bear Lake (20-9)
Section 5: Maple Grove (26-2)
Section 6: Hopkins (24-5)
Section 7: Anoka (20-8)
Section 8: Brainerd (25-4)
Class 3A
Section 1: Stewartville (21-8)
Section 2: Marshall (27-1)
Section 3: Cretin-Derham Hall (20-9)
Section 4: DeLaSalle (24-5)
Section 5: Monticello (29-0)
Section 6: Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6)
Section 7: Rock Ridge (24-5)
Section 8: Alexandria (24-4)
Class 2A
Section 1: Caledonia (27-3)
Section 2: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (23-5)
Section 3: Minnewaska Area (27-3)
Section 4: Minnehaha Academy (20-9)
Section 5: Providence Academy (29-0)
Section 6: Sauk Centre (27-2)
Section 7: Crosby-Ironton (30-0)
Section 8: Barnesville (22-6)
Class 1A
Section 1: Goodhue (24-5)
Section 2: Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (29-2)
Section 3: MACCRAY (23-5)
Section 4: Mayer Lutheran (26-3)
Section 5: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-4)
Section 6: West Central Area (23-6)
Section 7: Cromwell-Wright (25-4)
Section 8: Sacred Heart (24-6)
