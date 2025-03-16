Maddyn Greenway scored 40 points, leading Providence Academy to a convincing 81-63 victory over Crosby-Ironton for the Class 2A girls basketball state championship Saturday night at Williams Arena.
Providence Academy rolls by Crosby-Ironton for Class 2A girls basketball championship
The Lions, lifted by Maddyn Greenway’s 40 points, became Minnesota’s first girls basketball team to win four titles in a row.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 12:49AM
Providence Academy (32-0) became the first girls basketball team in state history to win four consecutive state titles.
Greenway, committed to Kentucky, got strong help from Lipscomb signee Hope Counts, who scored 23 points. Greenway was the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year.
Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein had a double-double (17 points, 15 rebounds) for Crosby-Ironton.
The game pitted undefeated teams. Crosby-Ironton fell to 32-1.
