Benilde-St. Margaret’s takes down Orono, advances to girls basketball state tournament

Chaska, Maple Grove and Brainerd also won Class 4A section championships.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 3:27AM
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is out to prove it’s still the best girls basketball team in Class 3A.

The two-time defending state champions, ranked No. 4 in the classification by Minnesota Basketball News, scored 51 points in the first half in overwhelming No. 3 Orono 74-53 in the Section 6 championship Thursday night at Orono High School.

Orono (25-4) won both regular-season meetings, 76-68 and 77-51, between the Metro West Conference rivals.

Sophomore guard Pressley Watkins had 18 points to pace the Red Knights’ balanced attack. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (21-6) had five players in double figures.

Junior guard Mya Moore, a Creighton recruit, scored a game-high 21 points for the Spartans.

In other section championship games:

Class 4A

Section 2

Chaska 55, Minnetonka 52: The Hawks (18-11) continued their improbable run to the state tournament. Fourth-seeded Chaska edged Minnetonka to pull off its second consecutive upset. The Hawks beat top-seeded Eden Prairie 66-64 in overtime in the semifinals.

Section 5

Maple Grove 68, Park Center 28: It looked like a mismatch, and turned out to be exactly like that. The state’s top-ranked Crimson (26-2) overwhelmed the seventh-seeded Pirates (7-22) behind Michigan State recruit Jordan Ode’s 25 points. Maple Grove finished fourth in the state tournament a year ago.

Section 8

Brainerd 70, St. Michael-Albertville 54: The Warriors (25-4) proved their record wasn’t misleading. Brainerd, seeded third despite having the best record in the section, knocked off the top-seeded Knights (18-11) five days after upending second-seeded Elk River (22-6). Brainerd will make its first state tournament appearance since 1997.

Class 3A

Section 5

Monticello 73, Totino-Grace 66: The Eagles (19-8) kept Samantha Voll in check until the game was on the line. The junior guard scored 10 of her 18 points late in the second half as the Magic (29-0) kept its perfect season intact. Senior guard Chloe Nuss scored a game-high 25 points for Totino-Grace.

Class 1A

Section 1

Goodhue 46, Grand Meadow 27: The No. 1-ranked Wildcats (24-5) will have a chance to defend their state championship after shutting down the Superlarks (25-3) with a stellar defensive performance. Grand Meadow entered the matchup allowing 52.5 points per game.

Section 7

Cromwell-Wright 62, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58: The No. 2-ranked Rangers (26-4) will miss the state tournament for the first time since 2010 after falling to the Cardinals (25-4). Mountain Iron-Buhl trailed by 15 points, 33-18, at halftime. Mountain Iron-Buhl fell to Goodhue 70-65 in last year’s final.

