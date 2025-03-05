Three girls basketball section tournaments lost their No. 1 seeds before the final, and that has had an effect on the Minnesota Top 25 rankings.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of girls basketball teams
Section tournament results forced change, and it’s likely more is ahead.
One team dropped out of the top 10 while another fell out of the Star Tribune’s rankings entirely.
Eden Prairie (21-6) fell from No. 6 to No. 11 after suffering a 66-64 overtime loss to unranked Chaska (17-11) in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals. The Eagles beat Chaska by 31 points during the regular season.
No. 16 Prior Lake (21-6) also lost a tough one in the section semifinals, falling to No. 12 Minnetonka (16-12) on junior guard Lanelle Wright’s floater down the lane with four seconds remaining.
Class 2A perennial power New London-Spicer (27-2) dropped from No. 24 out of the rankings after suffering a 42-36 loss to Minnewaska Area in the Section 3 north subsection final. The Wildcats won the regular-season meeting by seven points. The top seed in the south subsection, Jackson County Central, also lost in the semifinals.
Another top seed in Class 4A, unranked East Ridge (18-9), was ousted in the Section 4 semifinals by Roseville 57-50. The Raptors won both regular-season meetings, by seven and 15 points.
The section finals Thursday and Friday are likely to provide more surprises.
The Minnesota Top 25
All schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 28-0) Last week: No. 1
2. Maple Grove (25-2) Last week: No. 2
3. Wayzata (23-4) Last week: No. 3
4. Hopkins (23-5) Last week: No. 4
5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 28-0) Last week: No. 5
6. Eastview (24-3) Last week: No. 7
7. Monticello (Class 3A, 28-0) Last week: No. 8
8. Marshall (Class 3A, 26-1) Last week: No. 9
9. Orono (Class 3A, 25-3) Last week: No. 10
10. St. Michael-Albertville (18-10) Last week: No. 11
11. Eden Prairie (21-6) Last week: No. 6
12. Minnetonka (16-12) Last week: No. 12
13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 23-5) Last week: No. 13
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 22-6) Last week: No. 14
15. Alexandria (Class 3A, 23-4) Last week: No. 15
16. Prior Lake (21-6) Last week: No. 16
17. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 19-9) Last week: No. 17
18. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 22-6) Last week: No. 18
19. Byron (Class 3A, 25-3) Last week: No. 19
20. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 20-8) Last week: No. 20
21. Rochester Mayo (23-5) Last week: No. 22
22. Brainerd (24-4) Last week: No. 25
23. Lakeville North (17-11) Last week: NR
24. Elk River (22-6) Last week: No. 21
25. Goodhue (Class 1A, 23-5) Last week: NR
It’s section tournament time, and the best teams are yet to face challenges of the type that roil the rankings.