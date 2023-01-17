The Lake Conference chaos has started.

No. 3 Wayzata (12-1) put the clamps on previously unbeaten No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville (12-1) in a 54-44 victory Friday. That means No. 2 Chaska (11-1), Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville have taken turns handing each other their only loss, indicating no clear separation among the three.

No. 7 Eden Prairie (9-4) and No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret's (8-4) are in search of quality wins.

This week's marquee matchup

Wayzata at Hopkins, 7 p.m. Tuesday

This is the first of a tough five-game stretch for No. 1 Hopkins (12-0). The Class 4A defending state champion also plays No. 6 Minnetonka (10-3), St. Michael-Albertville, Lakeville North and Providence Academy in that span. The five are a combined 52-10 this season.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (12-0)

2. Chaska (12-1)

3. Wayzata (12-1)

4. St. Michael-Albertville (12-1)

5. Maple Grove (9-3)

6. Minnetonka (10-3)

7. Eden Prairie (10-4)

8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (8-4)

9. East Ridge (13-3)

10. Becker (3A) (8-2)