Maple Grove holds back Lakeville North, reaches Class 4A girls basketball final

Lakeville North (19-12), 12th in the Minnesota Top 25, had the height advantage in the matchup, and forwards Sahara Wilson and Aduke Ojullu – 6-3 and 6-2, respectively — were holding the keys to their offense. They put up 31 points between them, but it was a game of cat-and-mouse: Any time the Panthers got within shooting distance, Maple Grove pulled away again.