Maple Grove is still rolling.
Maple Grove holds back Lakeville North, reaches Class 4A girls basketball final
The Crimson, without a loss since December, got a big boost from Jordan Ode, who scored 30 points and took over the game during a first-half stretch.
In pursuit of the program’s first state title, the Crimson rode a winning streak that started in December all the way to the Class 4A championship game. The class’ top seed knocked out fourth-seeded Lakeville North 69-50 in the semifinals Thursday night at Williams Arena.
“You had two very different styles on that floor tonight,” Maple Grove coach Mark Cook said. “You had a very big and strong team versus a little smaller, faster team. … Our ability to adapt to their style in the halfcourt really helped us.”
The usual suspects, in peak form, led the way. Jordan Ode, after scoring 27 points in the Crimson’s quarterfinal blowout of White Bear Lake, put up 30 Thursday — 19 of them coming in a 12-minute stretch in the first half.
The Crimson (27-2), ranked second in the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25, maintained a lead of a few baskets most of the game, but it never got comfortable.
“It’s the most stressful 19-point victory I’ve ever had in my whole life,” Cook said. “The score doesn’t reflect how close it was.”
The Panthers were hustling, but their turnovers — 17 to Maple Grove’s eight — didn’t help in their effort to keep up with a fast Crimson team.
Lakeville North (19-12), 12th in the Minnesota Top 25, had the height advantage in the matchup, and forwards Sahara Wilson and Aduke Ojullu – 6-3 and 6-2, respectively — were holding the keys to their offense. They put up 31 points between them, but it was a game of cat-and-mouse: Any time the Panthers got within shooting distance, Maple Grove pulled away again.
As the game wound down, Maple Grove proved to be too much to overcome. The lead hung around 15 for most of the final minutes, which featured a standing ovation from a sizable Maple Grove crowd.
The Crimson will play for the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the semifinal pitting Eastview and Hopkins, played later Thursday.
