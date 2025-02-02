Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy joins the swelling crowd in the 4,000-point girls basketball club

Providence Academy junior guard Maddyn Greenway became the fourth girls basketball player in state history to reach 4,000 career points when she scored 38 points in the Lions' 101-68 victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Greenway is the fourth in history and the third this season to cross that milestone, after Minnehaha Academy’s Addison Mack and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein.
Greenway, who has committed to play for Kentucky, went into the game with 3,977 points. She scored her 4,000th point on a layup in the closing seconds of the first half. The Lions, who improved to 19-0 on the season and are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, led the Knights, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, 55-37 at halftime.
Greenway is averaging 32.2 points per game. Her season high is 51 points. Her career high — set last season — is 60 points.
Greenway is the third to reach the milestone in the past five weeks. Minnehaha Academy senior guard Addison Mack, who has committed to Maryland, surpassed the mark Dec. 28. Crosby-Ironton junior guard Tori Oehrlein, who has committed to play for the Gophers, went over 4,000 points Jan. 28.
Rebekah Dahlman of Braham is the all-time leading scorer in girls state history with 5,060 points.
