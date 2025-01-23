Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball coach Jeff Buffetta added his 600th career victory in the Rangers' 60-57 victory over visiting Cass Lake-Bena on Wednesday.
Jeff Buffetta, Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball coach, secures his 600th victory
Buffetta, who is in his 27th season overall and 25th season as the Rangers' coach, is the 14th girls coach in state history to reach the milestone. He has a 600-160 career record.
The Rangers, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, improved to 14-2 this season. Mountain Iron-Buhl has played in the Class 1A state championship game in each of the past two seasons — winning in 2023 and taking second in 2024 — and has reached the state tournament in 13 of the past 14 seasons.
Buffetta is the second girls coach to reach 600 career victories in the past week. Hill-Murray coach Erin Herman reached 600 career victories last week.
Buffetta, who was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017, started his coaching career with two seasons at McGregor. Buffetta also coached the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys team for five seasons.
