Meet six exceptional Minnesota high school athletes who happen to be football players
One is a Division I-level point guard. One is a small-class sprint champion. All are easy to spot when their athletic ability shows on the football field.
Jayden Moore, Hopkins
Wide receiver junior, 5-10, 170
Demands attention on the football field with his superior athletic ability. Has 16 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns this season. Well-known as a sought-after point guard on the basketball court with five Division I college offers.
Tate Nelson, Two Harbors
Wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner, senior, 5-10, 160
His speed changes games. Was the Class 1A state champion in the 100 meters and long jump as a sophomore. Committed to Minnesota Duluth.
Meyer Swinney, Edina
Wide receiver, senior, 6-3, 210
Makes the difficult catch look easy. Shows amazing hands and routinely makes ordinary plays extraordinary. Has 18 catches for 303 yards and four touchdowns this season. Had 15 Division I college offers before committing to California, Berkeley.
Dylan Vokal, Maple Grove
Wide receiver/safety, senior, 6-2, 200
A do-it-all playmaker on both sides of the ball but a game-changer at receiver. Runs a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and has a 35-inch vertical jump. Committed to North Dakota State.
Roman Voss, Jackson County Central
Quarterback/safety, junior, 6-4, 216
Physical specimen who commands attention whenever he steps on the field. A versatile forward on the basketball court who averaged more than 20 points per game last season. Has nine Power 4 football offers.
Parker Wangen, Stewartville
Tight end/safety/kicker, senior, 6-4, 200
A gifted all-around athlete — 4.5-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical jump — who has been a two-sport standout since youth sports. Plays for Stewartville’s basketball team, a state tournament participant the past two seasons. Committed to play football at Minnesota State, Mankato.
