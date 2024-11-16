Football prognosticators ponder five final semifinals
Saturday’s slate of games will set all the pairings for next week’s Prep Bowl.
Springfield Tigers (11-0) vs. Mahnomen/Waubun Thunderbirds (11-0), 9 a.m.
Jim says: I can’t use the experience/no experience angle in this one: Both teams are state tournament veterans. Mahnomen/Waubun has nine state championships to its credit (most when it was simply Mahnomen), while Springfield was Class 1A runner-up in 2022 and 2023. The pick: Springfield 28, Mahnomen/Waubun 22
David says: I just love Springfield’s combo of QB Parker Kuehn and RB Gavin Vanderwerf. They are enough to take the Tigers to the promised land, albeit barely. Because Mahnomen/Waubun has its share of dudes. The pick: Springfield 21, Mahnomen/Waubun 19
Parkers Prairie Panthers (9-3) vs. Minneota Vikings (11-0), 11:30 a.m.
Jim says: Congratulations to Parkers Prairie on making its first appearance in the state tournament semifinals and getting the chance to play at U.S. Bank Stadium. But that means drawing two-time defending champion Minneota in the semifinals. The Vikings are riding a 31-game winning streak and are perennial state tournament invitees. That’s a past that’s too hard to top. The pick: Minneota 42, Parkers Prairie 18
David says: I agree with Jim. The Vikings have a winning legacy. To pick against them would be throwing my vote away. The pick: Minneota 38, Parkers Prairie 21
Class 3A
Dassel-Cokato Chargers (10-1) vs. Pequot Lakes Patriots (11-0), 2 p.m.
Jim says: After rolling through much of the season, laying waste to opponents by an average of more than 40 points per game, the Patriots were tested by Annandale in the quarterfinals, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 22-15 victory. That certainly got the Patriots’ attention. The pick: Pequot Lakes 26, Dassel-Cokato 19
David says: Dassel-Cokato is state tournament-tested: State champs in 2021, runner-up in 2019. They won’t be fazed by the big stage. The only thing bigger? The Pequot Lakes beef up front. The pick: Pequot Lakes 28, Dassel-Cokato 14
Albany Huskies (11-0) vs. Stewartville Tigers (12-0), 4:30 p.m.
Jim says: Stewartville has been masquerading as a Class 3A team all year. The Tigers, bursting with talent across their roster, would fare well in the larger classes. This group looks just as good as last year’s state champion. The pick: Stewartville 34, Albany 7
David says: The Stewartville defense has shut out seven opponents and didn’t give up double digits in a game until a 40-14 victory over Holy Family in the quarterfinals. The pick: Stewartville 35, Albany 10.
Class 5A
Alexandria Cardinals (9-2) vs. Owatonna Huskies (11-0), 7 p.m.
Jim says: After back-to-back losses to end the regular season (to highly regarded Moorhead and Elk River), Alexandria has played with a chip on its shoulder, avenging the loss to Moorhead and shutting down fabulous Armstrong running back Kevon Johnson in the quarterfinals. Can Owatonna and superstar wide receiver Nolan Ginskey keep up? The pick: Alexandria 34, Owatonna 26
David says: Alec quarterback Chase Thompson is seeking to end his football life (he’s playing basketball at Clemson in college) and has a stable of athletes to throw to. The pick: Alexandria 31, Owatonna 26
