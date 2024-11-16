Kimball Area won its Class 2A Section 5 tournament to book its first trip to the state tournament since 1991, then beat Moose Lake/Willow River 38-0 in the quarterfinals. Though a 34-26 semifinal loss Friday ended the Cubs’ undefeated season, the appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium still felt like a victory for the Kimball players.
Kimball Area savors a trip to state three decades in the making
“Wouldn’t it be cool to get to this spot?” coach Clay Anderson had asked from the U.S. Bank Stadium stands in 2023. The 2024 answer from senior Owen Mortenson: “It was just huge for us.”
“Playing football as kids, we always dreamed of coming here,” senior receiver Owen Mortenson said. “It was just huge for us to get out of the [quarterfinals] and just get here. We all just wanted to be here, our team, our town, our school.”
Last season, Mortenson made the trek to U.S. Bank Stadium with head coach Clay Anderson and his dad, assistant coach Jason Mortenson, to watch from the stands. Then Anderson asked the pair, “Wouldn’t it be cool to get to this spot?”
The Cubs battled back from an early 14-0 deficit and kept the game close against Jackson County Central, even after senior tackle Jed Spaulding left the game with a hyperextended knee. Kimball senior Hank Meyer, a Mr. Football finalist, led the game with 11 tackles.
Elk River is playing for injured teammate
Victorious Elk River senior football players Brecken Keoraj and Ben Hickman changed their tones to something more somber when contemplating Charles Gabrelcik, a teammate severely injured in a July automobile accident that killed two friends, passengers Tony Krider and Donovan Gobel.
Each game this season has been dedicated to Gabrelcik, Keoraj said. Gabrelcik sent a photo of himself in uniform, ready to watch Friday’s game.
“I spent most of my life with him,” said Hickman, who wears a bracelet on his right wrist in honor of Gabrelcik and his battle with a spinal cord injury. “He’s one of our brothers, and it is so awesome to be on a team that is in a position to try and do this for him.”
The past revisits Totino-Grace
Totino-Grace coach Jay Anderson has been determined all season to ensure his players have appreciation for the team’s highly successful history. The Eagles won eight state championships in 10 championship game appearances from 1989 to 2016. Their last state championship came when they won the Class 6A title in 2016, beating Eden Prairie 28-20.
Totino-Grace’s return to the state tournament brought players from the Eagles’ past out to Eagles team get-togethers, practices and games, showing support and passing along words of advice.
“We’ve had them back for every [pregame] pasta feed all season,” said Eagles quarterback Jake Person. “And we’ve had a former coach or player speak to us before every game.”
Were the players aware of the program’s storied past?
Related Coverage
“I think we all are,” Person said. “That’s something that’s been preached to us since freshman year.”
Ten finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Football announced
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association this week released the names of 10 finalists for its Mr. Football award, meant to recognize the coaches’ choice for the top senior football player in Minnesota.
The award, which launched in 2004, will be announced at the Mr. Football banquet, which begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Park Place Hotel.
Past recipients include Cretin-Derham Hall’s Michael Floyd (2007), Eden Prairie’s JD Spielman (2015), SMB’s Jalen Suggs (2019) and Rosemount’s Jake Ratzlaff (2020). Chanhassen running back Maxwell Woods won the award in 2023. The first winner of the award was East Grand Forks quarterback Nick Mertens.
The 2024 nominees are: Nolan Ginskey, Owatonna (WR/DB); Camden Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli (QB); Kevon Johnson, Armstrong (RB); Landen Kujawa, Becker (RB/LB); Hank Meyer, Kimball (OT/DT); Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine (QB); Chase Thompson, Alexandria (QB); Grant Tylutki, Rocori (WR); Hudson Vosika, BOLD (RB/CB); and Jacob Wrbanek, Maple Grove (LB).
