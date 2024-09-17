Two football teams are unanimous No. 1 choices in the high school football class-by-class rankings released Tuesday.
Two unanimous No. 1 teams, Stewartville in Class 3A and Minneota in Class 1A, emerge in the high school football state rankings
Elk River, ranked first in Class 5A, received all but one first-place vote, and Nevis remained atop Nine-Player. New in the top spot this week: Lakeville North in 6A, Becker in 4A and Barnesville in 2A.
Stewartville in Class 3A and Minneota in Class 1A, each the defending state champion in its class, received all of the first-place votes from the panel of 12 media members. In Class 5A, Elk River received 11 first-place votes and Moorhead received the other.
The No. 1 team changed in three classes. In Class 6A, Lakeville North took the top spot thanks to Edina’s loss Thursday to Minnetonka, and Maple Grove and Minnetonka also received first-place votes. Becker replaced Hutchinson atop Class 4A after Hutchinson lost to Totino-Grace. In Class 2A, Caledonia’s loss to Chatfield made room for Barnesville at No. 1.
Nevis remained No. 1 in Nine-Player.
The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen and distributed statewide by the Associated Press.
Football state rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
CLASS 6A
1. Lakeville North (7), 3-0, 115
2. Maple Grove (3), 3-0, 105
3. Minnetonka (2), 3-0, 102
4. Edina 2-1, 77
Related Coverage
High SchoolsContenders are plenty and clear choices few for top spots in Minnesota Top 20 high school football ranking
5. Shakopee 3-0, 76
6. Eden Prairie 2-1, 62
7. Eagan 2-1, 39
8, Anoka 2-1, 20
9. Lakeville South 1-2 19
10. Stillwater 2-1, 17
Others receiving votes: Mounds View 12, Blaine 7, Sr. Michael-Albertville 5, Farmington, Buffalo 2, Rosemount 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Elk River (11), 3-0, 118
2. Alexandria 3-0, 105
3. Moorhead (1), 3-0, 91
4. Owatonna 3-0, 85
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0, 64
6. Andover 2-1, 51
7. Rochester John Marshall 3-0, 36
8. Waconia 2-1, 31
9. Mankato West 2-1, 26
10. Mankato East 2-1, 15
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 12, Chaska 10, Minneapolis Washburn 8, St. Thomas Academy 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Monticello 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (9), 3-0, 116
2. Totino-Grace (3), 3-0, 105
3. Orono 3-0, 100
4. Hutchinson 2-1, 68
5. Mound Westonka (1), 3-0, 63
6. Duluth Denfeld 3-0, 36
7. Providence Academy 2-1, 30
8. Byron 2-1, 27
9. Princeton 3-0, 26
10. New Ulm 3-0, 24
Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 15, Kasson-Mantorville 10, Marshall 10, North Branch 10, Detroit Lakes 7, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (12), 3-0, 120
2. Dassel-Cokato 3-0, 103
3. Fairmont 3-0, 82
4. Albany 3-0, 80
5. Holy Family 3-0, 73
6. Pequot Lakes 3-0, 69
7. Pine Island 3-0, 34
8. Pierz 3-0, 31
9. Waseca 2-1, 30
8. Fergus Falls 3-0, 16
Others receiving votes: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 10, Annandale 6, East Grand Forks 5, Esko 3, Luverne 3, St. Croix Lutheran 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (6), 3-0, 107
2. Eden Valley-Watkins (2), 3-0, 101
3. Chatfield (4), 3-0, 99
4. Jackson Co. Central 3-0, 70
5. Cannon Falls 3-0, 69
6. Caledonia 2-1, 47
7. Triton 3-0, 43
8. Holdingford 3-0, 42
9. Norwood Young America 3-0, 36
10. Barnum 3-0, 11
Others receiving votes: International Falls 10, Kimball Area 6, Randolph 6, St. Agnes 3 Lester Prairie 2, Staples-Motley 2.
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (12), 3-0, 120
2. Springfield 3-0, 90
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0, 88
4. Goodhue 3-0, 82
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0, 56
6. (tie) Parkers Prairie 3-0, 41
6. (tie) Dawson-Boyd 3-0, 41
8. Browerville/Eagle Valley 3-0, 40
9. BOLD 2-1, 36
10. Upsala/Swanville 3-0, 20
Others receiving votes: Blooming Prairie 17; Ada-Borup West 6, Fillmore Central 5, Lester Prairie 3, Red Lake County 3.
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (7), 3-0, 115
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4), 3-0, 106
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 3-0, 93
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 3-0, 78
5. Cherry 3-0, 58
6. Verndale 3-0, 50
7. Leroy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli 3-0, 47
8. Spring Grove 3-0, 38
9. Goodridge/Grygla 3-0, 29
10. Fosston 3-0, 10
Others receiving votes: Hancock 9, Mountain Lake Area 6, Stephen-Argyle 5, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4, Kingsland 4, Cromwell-Wright 3, Ogilvie 3, Houston 2.
How the votes are tallied: Each voter picks a top 10 in each class. No. 1-ranked teams get 10 points, No. 2s get 9, etc.
The voters: Randy Shaver, Talk North; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Ron Haggstrom, Minnesota Star Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Brian Jerzak, PrepRedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; David La Vaque, Minnesota Star Tribune; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Jim Paulsen, Minnesota Star Tribune.
Scores and results from around the metro area and Greater Minnesota.