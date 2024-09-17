Two unanimous No. 1 teams, Stewartville in Class 3A and Minneota in Class 1A, emerge in the high school football state rankings

The No. 1 team changed in three classes. In Class 6A, Lakeville North took the top spot thanks to Edina’s loss Thursday to Minnetonka, and Maple Grove and Minnetonka also received first-place votes. Becker replaced Hutchinson atop Class 4A after Hutchinson lost to Totino-Grace. In Class 2A, Caledonia’s loss to Chatfield made room for Barnesville at No. 1.