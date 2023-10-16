The last week of the high school football regular season has arrived, tagging along with the MEA school break, so don't wait until Friday for stadium lights to illuminate. There's a full Wednesday schedule and a small but mighty Thursday schedule this week.
The state rankings, compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen after voting by a panel of media representatives, arrive early as well.
Eden Prairie remains No. 1 in Class 6A. The Eagles will test their perfect record against Woodbury (4-3), and don't assume anything about the starting time. That one begins at 6 p.m., part of a Thursday schedule with starting times ranging from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday also features No. 3 Minnetonka at No. 6 Maple Grove at 1 p.m.
State rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (12), 7-0, 120
2. Lakeville North, 6-1, 102
3. Minnetonka, 6-1, 96
4. Lakeville South, 6-1, 88
5. Centennial, 6-1, 73
6. Maple Grove, 5-2, 56
7. Stillwater, 5-2, 26
8. Anoka, 5-2, 25
9. Edina, 4-3, 20
10. Shakopee, 4-3, 18
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 12, Rosemount 7, St. Michael-Albertville 5, Forest Lake 4, Buffalo 3, Prior Lake 3, Woodbury 2
CLASS 5A
1. Chanhassen (12), 7-0, 120
2. Rogers, 7-0, 107
3. Mankato West, 6-1, 91
4. Alexandria, 7-0, 89
5. Andover, 6-1, 66
6. St. Thomas Academy, 6-1, 65
7. Brainerd, 6-1, 45
8. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-1, 33
9. Bloomington Jefferson, 6-1, 22
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6-1, 18
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 4, Owatonna 1
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (11), 7-0, 119
2. Orono (1), 7-0, 109
3, Hutchinson, 5-2, 77
4. Bryon, 6-1, 74
5. Kasson-Mantorville, 6-1, 60
6. Mound-Westonka, 6-1, 52
7. Rocori, 5-2, 45
8. Detroit Lakes, 6-1, 35
9. North Branch, 6-1, 30
10. Princeton, 6-1, 27
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 23, Hill-Murray 5, Minneapolis Henry 2, Chisago Lakes 1, Hermantown 1
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (8), 7-0, 116
2. Esko (4), 7-0, 112
3. Annandale, 7-0, 95
4. Litchfield, 6-1, 77
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6-1, 66
6. Minneapolis North, 6-1, 45
7. Dassel-Cokato, 6-1, 42
8. Waseca, 6-1, 41
9. Fairmont, 6-1, 32
10. Pequot Lakes, 6-1, 14
Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 11, Rockford 9
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (9), 7-0, 116
2. Caledonia (2), 7-0, 107
3. Eden Valley-Watkins, 7-0, 94
4. Jackson County Central, 7-0, 79
5. St. Agnes (1), 7-0, 74
6. Barnum, 7-0, 51
7. Norwood Young America, 7-0, 49
8. Cannon Falls, 6-1, 36
9. Osakis, 6-1, 28
10. Moose Lake-Willow River, 6-1, 10
Others receiving votes: Maple River 7, Dover-Eyota 3, Staples-Motley 3, Chatfield 2, Redwood Valley 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (10), 7-0, 116
2. Fillmore Central (1), 7-0, 107
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1), 7-0, 100
4. BOLD, 6-1, 77
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 7-0, 68
6. Ada-Borup-West, 6-1, 46
7. Bethlehem Academy, 6-1, 34
8. Springfield, 6-1, 28
9. Upsala/Swanville, 6-1, 24
10. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 6-1, 16
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 14, Sleepy Eye United 14, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
NINE-PLAYER
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11), 7-0, 119
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 7-0, 109
3. Nevis, 7-0, 92
4. Ottertail Central, 7-0, 76
5. Kingsland, 7-0, 70
6. Cherry, 6-1, 66
7. Hills-Beaver Creek, 6-0, 44
8. Ogilvie, 6-1, 30
9. Leroy-Ostrander, 6-1, 28
10. Edgerton, 6-1, 11
Others receiving votes: New Ulm Cathedral 7, Spring Grove 5, Goodridge/Grygla 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1
The rankings were determined by a group of voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).