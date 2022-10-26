Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Gabriel Goldenman is in his final season. He will do whatever is necessary to extend it.

The senior running back scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter, rallying visiting Two Rivers past Hastings 33-28 in the Class 5A, Section 3 quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Goldenman also caught a touchdown pass of 20 yards and threw one of 12 yards. Senior quarterback Jonny Youness threw two touchdowns passes for the Warriors (2-7) .

Hastings (4-5) scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, overcoming a 24-14 deficit to take a 28-27 lead. Senior quarterback Daniel Millner hit classmate Rico Cooper with a 21-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter to give the Raiders the lead.

St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22: Sophomore running back Lavontae Cox had touchdowns runs of 4, 16 and 43 yards as the Minutemen (4-5) beat the visiting Polars (0-9) in Section 4. St. Paul Central won the regular-season meeting 7-6.

Waconia 63, Mankato East 0: Senior running back/linebacker Mac McEnelly ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and also returned an interception 39 yards for a score as the No. 8 Wildcats (7-2) shut out the visiting Cougars (3-6) in Section 2.

Rogers 38, Buffalo 14: Senior running back Anthony Powell ran for five touchdowns as the Royals (6-3) defeated the Bison (2-7) in Section 6. Powell scored on runs of 15, 16, 32, 42 and 46 yards.

Class 4A

Minneapolis South 25, DeLaSalle 9: Junior quarterback Carter Bursinger threw two touchdown passes, helping the Tigers defeat the host Islanders in Section 4.

Senior running back Rai'Shaun Wade scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, for the Tigers (4-5). Wade scored on an 82-yard run and a 37-yard touchdown pass from Bursinger.

The Islanders fell to 2-7.

Columbia Heights 30, Minneapolis Edison 16: Senior running back Saveon Harvey ran for four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 8, 10, 11 and 11 yards, as the Hylanders (4-5) topped the Tommies (4-5) in Section 4.

Class 3A

Litchfield 12, Rockford 6: Junior Garrison Jackman ran for a first-quarter touchdown and kicked two field goals, leading the Dragons (4-4) past the Rockets (4-5) in Section 2.

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family 16: Senior quarterback Albert Rundell threw four touchdown passes, three to junior wide receiver Gannon Lee, and senior running back Wyatt McCabe ran for three scores as the No. 7-ranked Royals (9-1) cruised past the winless Fire (0-9).

Class 2A

Norwood Young America 35, Concordia Academy 24: Senior quarterback Noah Strickfaden threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown as the Raiders (7-2) beat the Beacons (6-3) in Section 4.