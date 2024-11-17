The Prep Bowl pairings are set. Here’s what you need to know

The Minnesota State High School League’s Prep Bowl weekend — seven football state championship games over two days in U.S. Bank Stadium — begins Friday. Here’s the schedule and more to know:
Friday’s games
Class 1A: Springfield (12-0) vs. Minneota (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class 4A: Becker (12-0) vs. Totino-Grace (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 2A: Jackson County Central (12-0) vs. Staples-Motley (12-0), 4 p.m.
Class 6A: Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Nine-Player: Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class 3A: Stewartville (13-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-1), 1 p.m.
Class 5A: Elk River (11-1) vs. Alexandria (10-2), 4 p.m.
Tickets
Tickets cost $16 for adults, $10 for students and must be purchased online. Tap here to purchase. The Minnesota State High School League and U.S. Bank Stadium have rules to follow. Tap here for those details.
Broadcast
All games will be broadcast on Ch. 45.
