The Prep Bowl pairings are set. Here’s what you need to know

Minnesota’s high school football championship weekend, seven title games over two days at U.S. Bank Stadium, is just ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 5:17AM
Maple Grove fans enjoy their team's lead in the second half of their Class 6A semifinal victory over Shakopee. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota State High School League’s Prep Bowl weekend — seven football state championship games over two days in U.S. Bank Stadium — begins Friday. Here’s the schedule and more to know:

Friday’s games

Class 1A: Springfield (12-0) vs. Minneota (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class 4A: Becker (12-0) vs. Totino-Grace (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 2A: Jackson County Central (12-0) vs. Staples-Motley (12-0), 4 p.m.

Class 6A: Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Nine-Player: Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class 3A: Stewartville (13-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-1), 1 p.m.

Class 5A: Elk River (11-1) vs. Alexandria (10-2), 4 p.m.

Brackets

Tap here for a look at all seven brackets.

Tickets

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $10 for students and must be purchased online. Tap here to purchase. The Minnesota State High School League and U.S. Bank Stadium have rules to follow. Tap here for those details.

Broadcast

All games will be broadcast on Ch. 45.

