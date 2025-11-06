Jim says: Every week I wonder when — if, actually — Maple Grove will look vulnerable. After 23 straight victories, a team has to play a stinker once in a while, right? Not the Crimson. Their last victory by fewer than two touchdowns came in the 2024 Prep Bowl, 28-21 over Minnetonka. Could Lakeville South be the Crimson’s kryptonite? The Cougars are playing ridiculously good defense right now, and their running back duo of Griffin Dean and Nic Swanson, both 1,000-yard rushers, is the perfect pairing to help Lakeville South play keepaway. Both are good reasons to lean toward South, but I have yet to detect any chinks in Maple Grove’s armor. The pick: Maple Grove 34, Lakeville South 22