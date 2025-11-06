Strib Varsity writers Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller predict the results of high school football games every week, and they’ll keep making those guesses right through the Prep Bowl. Paulsen made a big comeback by correctly predicting three results Friday that Fuller didn’t see coming, and they are even this season, each 33-16. Here are their picks and analyses for a three-day run of playoff games:
Thursday
Moorhead Spuds (6-4) vs. Centennial Cougars (9-1), at Spring Lake Park, 7 p.m.
Marcus says: Moorhead is 5-0 this season when junior quarterback Jett Feeney’s playing, so why should anyone bet against him? Feeney’s thrown for 956 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception in his three games back from injury. The Spuds beat Edina, Blaine and Woodbury, averaging 51 points per game. The best QB Centennial played this season was probably Andover’s Joseph Mapson, who beat the Cougars 22-16 on Sept. 19. Feeney’s on a different level than Mapson, especially as a passer. The pick: Moorhead 44, Centennial 35
Jim says: This is a classic matchup of contrasting styles. Moorhead attacks through the air while Centennial physically pounds on its foes. There’s no question that Feeney takes Moorhead to another level. His connection with WR David Mack is the most difficult to stop in the state. Centennial will need to play to its strength: control the ball, shorten the game and limit Moorhead’s possessions. The Cougars can’t afford to fall behind and play catch-up. They’re not built to outscore the Spuds. The pick: Moorhead 36, Centennial 26
Hill-Murray Pioneers (9-1) vs. Kasson-Mantorville KoMets (9-1), at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Marcus says: This is basically a home game for Hill-Murray playing at Stillwater. The Pioneers’ stadium is about 15 minutes away in Maplewood. That might seem like an advantage, but Kasson-Mantorville has already proved itself on the road with a section championship win at Byron last week. Hill-Murray’s had an impressive year, especially relying on several underclassmen, including freshman QB Brayden Hartmann and sophomore running back Grady Buettner. The Pioneers’ average margin of victory is 29 points, but their only loss in a blowout to Byron speaks volumes. That’s more like the competition they’ll face vs. Kasson-Mantorville. The pick: Kasson-Mantorville 35, Hill-Murray 17
Jim says: The schedule a team plays and the competition it has faced all season make a big difference at this time of year. Hill-Murray has been the more complete team nearly every game it has played this season, save for the loss to Byron, then the No. 1 team in 4A. Certainly, Kasson-Mantorville has had the more rugged slate, facing Byron and Stewartville twice each. Two things jump out: Hill-Murray lists 19 freshman on its roster, including starting QB Hartmann. And there’s significant overlap between the Kasson-Mantorville football team and its Class 2A runner-up wrestling program. Wrestlers make great football players. The pick: Kasson-Mantorville 30, Hill-Murray 20
Totino-Grace Eagles (6-4) vs. Marshall Tigers (10-0), at Blaine, 6 p.m.
Marcus says: This isn’t the same Totino-Grace that finished 12-1 and Class 4A runner-up last season. The Eagles have lost four games this year, including losses against Hutchinson and Rocori by a combined score of 76-14 in the regular season. Marshall easily defeated Rocori (50-7 combined in two games) and Hutchinson (84-13 combined score) twice this season. The Tigers don’t have a roster loaded with superstar recruits, but they’re well-coached and formidable working together offensively and defensively. The pick: Marshall 31, Totino-Grace 10
Jim says: In years past, Marshall has faced difficulty in the postseason against teams with stronger seasonlong résumés. Not this year. The Tigers are battle-tested. They’ve run the table by beating teams like Rocori (twice), Hutchinson (twice), Orono, Fergus Falls and Delano. With Byron’s loss, No. 2 Marshall is the highest-ranked team remaining in Class 4A. The path to the Prep Bowl is laid out for the Bears. What better way to start than defeating a program like Totino-Grace, with its state-championship pedigree? The pick: Marshall 27, Totino-Grace 12
Friday
Maple Grove Crimson (10-0) vs. Lakeville South Cougars (8-2), at Eastview, 6 p.m.
Marcus says: The Crimson are on a quest to become the first repeat Class 6A state champion since Eden Prairie’s four-peat from 2011-14. I really can’t see anyone getting in their way, especially in the quarterfinals. Maple Grove leading rusher James Engle Jr. needed only 11 carries to rush for 157 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s demolition of East Ridge. Lakeville South’s defense is much more formidable with the past two opponents combining to score just 12 points. But the Cougars have to worry about Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney as well; he’s coming off a game in which he produced nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns of total offense. The pick: Maple Grove 28, Lakeville South 17