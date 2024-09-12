The high school football weekend arrives early for only a few teams this week, but it’s a prominent group.
A high-level Thursday high school football schedule, a rivalry game and a Greater Minnesota clash draw prognosticators’ attention
The Minnesota Star Tribune reporters who try to predict winners are analyzing a Class 6A game Thursday and another Friday, and they’re headed northwest for a third.
Three of the Thursday night games pit Class 6A teams, and four of the 6A teams playing are ranked in the state’s top eight in the class-by-class rankings released Tuesday. The 6A games on the Thursday schedule: No. 1 Edina at No. 5 Minnetonka, Prior Lake at No. 7 Eden Prairie, No. 6 Shakopee at Wayzata.
This all means the prognosticators’ week starts early, too. Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque have included a Thursday game among the ones they’ll analyze this week as part of their annual competition of picking high school football winners.
Each of them has missed only once in nine tries this season. Jim didn’t anticipate Edina’s victory over Eden Prairie last week, and David didn’t see Holy Angels defeating Minneapolis North the week before.
Their picks and analysis for three Week 3 games:
Thursday
Shakopee Sabers (2-0) at Wayzata Trojans (1-1), 7 p.m.
David says: Shakopee’s spread triple-option offense has already hit its stride. TJ Clark (269 rushing yards and four touchdowns), Carson Turner (117 yards) and explosive Christian Peris (107 yards at 26.8 average yards per carry) will control the game and give Wayzata fits. The pick: Shakopee 21, Wayzata 10
Jim says: Which Wayzata team shows up? The one that shut down Lakeville South in Week 1 or the group that let Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois and Chase Conrad run for more than 200 combined yards and three scores last week? Either way, the Trojans will have to show more offensive consistency to convince me they’re back for keeps. The pick: Shakopee 24, Wayzata 14
Friday
Lakeville North Panthers (2-0) at Lakeville South Cougars (1-1), 7 p.m.
David says: As tough a rivalry game as there is to pick. Cases can be made for both big cats. But let’s stay with North. Quarterback Riley Grossman is on a mission, throwing his body about with no concern for personal safety. How do teammates not get inspired by his guts? The pick: North 28, South 21
Jim says: This series is about regular-season streaks. North won eight straight from 2010-18. South is riding a string of five in a row. I’ve got to believe South is still a little salty over unexpectedly losing the opener. And nothing spices a game more than rivalry. The pick: South 27, North 22
Bemidji Lumberjacks (2-0) at Moorhead Spuds (2-0), 7 p.m.
David says: The Lumberjacks are more than OK. Senior running back Owen Frazer keyed last week’s victory with 149 yards and three second-half touchdowns. Down goes Frazer? Not likely this week. The pick: Bemidji 41, Moorhead 35
Related Coverage
The LatestMaple Grove stands strong atop the Minnesota Top 20 football rankings, but we see you, Edina
Jim says: There’s a lot to like about Moorhead. Jett Feeney is just a sophomore but is already one of the state’s best QBs. He’s passed for 507 yards and 10 TDs in two games and has plenty of available talent to help carry the load. The result? They’re averaging 48 points per game. The pick: Moorhead 40, Bemidji 26
Minnetonka, No. 5 in Class 6A, trailed by 21 points early in the second half before scoring four rushing TDs against No. 1 Edina.