A Thursday game, a Duluth matchup and a Twin Cities clash entice football prognosticators

The Star Tribune’s David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen have both missed only twice in a dozen tries at predicting high school football winners this season.

By Jim Paulsen and

David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 1:52PM
The Lakeville South football team is 1-2. Those who pay attention to these things don't expect the losing to continue. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

THURSDAY

Lakeville South Cougars (1-2) at Eagan Wildcats (2-1), 6 p.m.

Jim says: Last season, Eagan followed an unexpected victory over Rosemount with a loss to Lakeville South, starting a four-game slide. Again coming off a victory over Rosemount (not so stunning this time), Eagan will need to shorten the game with its ground-and-pound style to keep the game close. I don’t see Lakeville South losing three times this early. The pick: Lakeville South 30, Eagan 21

David says: I find wisdom in Jim’s approach here. Now I need a shower. Ha! It is too soon for South to lose its third game of the season. That said, Eagan is no longer a speed bump on the highway to regular-season success. If South isn’t careful, Eagan could become ground zero for an upset. The pick: Lakeville South 35, Eagan 17

FRIDAY

Anoka Tornadoes (2-1) at Maple Grove Crimson (3-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: I expect Maple Grove to come out firing after a slugfest with Centennial. Both QBs in this one, Kaden Harney of Maple Grove and Peyton Podany of Anoka, are known to toss the ball around the yard a bit. The Crimson took the wind from then-undefeated Anoka’s sails with a 42-19 romp in 2023. I see a similar outcome. The pick: Maple Grove 44, Anoka 24

David says: John Lennon once wrote, “Faith in the future/Out of the now.” Kudos to Anoka for bringing respectability back to the Halloween Capital of the World. But the Crimson won’t be denied. Maple Grove is still too much for a growing Tornadoes program. The pick: Maple Grove 42, Anoka 14

Duluth East Greyhounds (2-1) at Duluth Denfeld Hunters (3-0), 6 p.m.

Jim says: A big one between the Zenith City’s two remaining public high schools. Denfeld features wonderfully talented RB Taye Manns, a 5-10, 200-pounder who runs a 4.4-second 40. The best back to come out of Denfeld since current Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, Manns, who already has posted two six-touchdown games, will be the best player on the field. The pick: Denfeld 30, East 21

David says: Duluth East might still be smarting from a thrashing by Cloquet last week. To that end, Denfeld might have the upper hand. Through three games, the Hunters have scored at least 49 points. They go 4-for-4 this week. The pick: Denfeld 49, East 14

