Tradition and the calendar tell us that Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque are starting a dispute today that won't end until Nov. 25. Those two Star Tribune reporters will try to predict winners of several big high school matchups each week right through the Prep Bowl, as they have for years. Sometimes they'll agree. Often they won't. Always they'll keep score, and always they'll introduce you to the best players on the best teams and the differences that will determine the winner. Here are their picks for Thursday, Day 1 of Week 1 of the 2023 season:

Chanhassen Storm at Elk River Elks, 7 p.m.

Jim says: Chanhassen's explosive senior running back, Max Woods, is the electrifying type who can go the distance on any play. This is a terrific test for defending Class 5A champ Elk River, which will have to walk before it can run because of heavy graduation losses. Still, expect plenty of points. The pick: Chanhassen 38, Elk River 28

David says: I wonder how many times these teams have played. The guess here is that this game will leave all spectators wanting more. Given Chanhassen's inexperience with Elk River's Power-T offense, the Elks can overcome a talent differential. The pick: Elk River 30, Chanhassen 28

Academy Force at Holy Family Fire, 7 p.m.

Jim says: Early expectations are perhaps a little too high for Holy Family after its splashy coaching hires of Dan O'Brien, Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson. The Fire have lost 20 in row and haven't won since Oct. 31, 2020. But excitement and adrenaline should carry them to a victory. The pick: Holy Family 24, Academy Force 12

David says: Holy Family's "other" coaching hire, defensive coordinator Jeff Moritko, should be as important to the Fire's success this season as anyone. Defensive players are like dogs; a coach's job is to make them fetch. Moritko has preached intensity and mind-set at practices. The pick: Holy Family 21, Academy Force 17

Andover Huskies at St. Thomas Academy Cadets, 7 p.m.

Jim says: St. Thomas Academy is a big name with a first-year coach, Travis Walch, and lots of talent coming back. Running back Savion Hart and quarterback Maximus Sims are among the best in the metro. Andover is a group that knows a little about offense. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 28, Andover 26

David says: Andover graduated 14 starters. For more concerning news, this is the first of Andover's seven games against opponents who combined to go 63-13 last year and rank among the top 12 in Class 5A. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 21, Andover 14

