Minnetonka won a battle of quarterbacks with contrasting styles Thursday, a 48-27 Class 6A semifinal victory against Anoka at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnetonka rolls past Anoka and into the Class 6A football Prep Bowl
Quarterback Caleb Francois rushed for 283 yards and scored five touchdowns, overcoming the three-touchdown passing by Anoka’s Peyton Podany.
With the victory, the Skippers (10-2) await Friday’s semifinal pitting Shakopee against Maple Grove. They will play the winner in their first Prep Bowl since taking second in 2017.
Minnetonka lost 31-21 at Maple Grove on Oct. 17.
Minnetonka junior quarterback Caleb Francois put his legs to work, gaining 283 yards on 39 carries and scoring five touchdowns. Senior Peyton Podany, meanwhile, led Anoka through the air, completing 18 of 28 passes for 222 yards and three scores with an interception.
Both starting quarterbacks showed off their strengths throughout an entertaining first half. Francois paced Minnetonka’s rushing attack with 21 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Podany, meanwhile, completed 11 of 14 passes for 162 yards and two scores.
Their game of one-upmanship featured an exchange where Francois ran 29 yards give the Skippers a brief 21-14 lead. That was until Podany answered on Anoka’s next drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Hendrickson.
Podany also connected with Afy Ibekwe for two scores.
Francois converted on fourth-and-5 with an 8-yard gain. One play later, Chase Conrad scored from 15 yards out to put the Skippers ahead 28-21. Podany and the Tornadoes (8-4) failed to answer on the next possession.
Opportunity knocked and Francois seized the moment. He picked up another first down rushing to keep Anoka under pressure deep in its own end of the field. One play later, he scored to make the score 35-21.
His 30th carry pushed his game total to 250 yards and for all intents and purposes sealed the game.
