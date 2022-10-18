METRO TOP 10 SCHEDULE
1. Maple Grove (7-0) vs. Mounds View, 7 p.m.
2. Rosemount (7-0) at Burnsville, 7 p.m.
3. Stillwater (7-0) vs. Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.
4. Lakeville South (5-2) at Hopkins, 7 p.m.
5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 7-0) at Tartan, 7 p.m.
6. Eden Prairie (5-2) at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
7. Centennial (5-2) at Woodbury, 7 p.m. Thursday.
8. Shakopee (5-2) vs. Eagan, 7 p.m. Thursday.
9. Forest Lake (6-1) at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.
10. Elk River (5A, 7-0) at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
