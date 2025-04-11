Making it to the state tournament out of what is, arguably, the most competitive football section of Minnesota’s largest size classification just turned into a tougher gauntlet.
At a recent board of governors meeting, the Minnesota State High School League announced its biannual changes to postseason section alignment for the state’s high schools.
In each MSHSL-sponsored activity, teams are divided into eight sections within a differing number of size classifications, depending on the sport. The champion of each sections’ postseason tournament earns a spot at state.
Competitive alignment is determined by geography and enrollment. The MSHSL determines the latter by taking a school’s Minnesota Department of Education enrollment in grades 9-12 and subtracting 40% of its educational benefit (free and reduced lunch). Schools can request to move up in size classifications or appeal to move down.
Football
Both teams that faced off in last year’s Class 6A state title game will battle through the same postseason section this year. State champion Maple Grove’s move into Section 6 pits the Crimson against runner-up Minnetonka and powerhouses Edina and Eden Prairie in order to claim one of eight state tournament spots at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Class 5A’s Moorhead also moves up into Class 6A’s Section 6. The Spuds went toe-to-toe with last year’s Class 5A runner-up, Alexandria, in its previous Section 8 schedule.
Like the Spuds, three other schools will move up from 5A into the 32-team Class 6A: Andover, Apple Valley and Rogers. They swap with Buffalo, Burnsville, Coon Rapids and Rochester Mayo, moving down to 5A.
After winning back-to-back state titles in Class 3A, Stewartville will move back up to Class 4A, Section 1.