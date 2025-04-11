High Schools

Recent state champions in Minnesota football, boys hockey will become section opponents next year

In football, Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Moorhead will compete in Class 6A Section 6. For boys hockey, Rogers will join the same section as 12-time state champion Edina.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 7:05PM
Maple Grove and Minnetonka competed against each other in the Class 6A football state championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Now the programs will compete against each other for a spot in the state playoffs as section foes. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Making it to the state tournament out of what is, arguably, the most competitive football section of Minnesota’s largest size classification just turned into a tougher gauntlet.

At a recent board of governors meeting, the Minnesota State High School League announced its biannual changes to postseason section alignment for the state’s high schools.

In each MSHSL-sponsored activity, teams are divided into eight sections within a differing number of size classifications, depending on the sport. The champion of each sections’ postseason tournament earns a spot at state.

Competitive alignment is determined by geography and enrollment. The MSHSL determines the latter by taking a school’s Minnesota Department of Education enrollment in grades 9-12 and subtracting 40% of its educational benefit (free and reduced lunch). Schools can request to move up in size classifications or appeal to move down.

Football

Both teams that faced off in last year’s Class 6A state title game will battle through the same postseason section this year. State champion Maple Grove’s move into Section 6 pits the Crimson against runner-up Minnetonka and powerhouses Edina and Eden Prairie in order to claim one of eight state tournament spots at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Class 5A’s Moorhead also moves up into Class 6A’s Section 6. The Spuds went toe-to-toe with last year’s Class 5A runner-up, Alexandria, in its previous Section 8 schedule.

Like the Spuds, three other schools will move up from 5A into the 32-team Class 6A: Andover, Apple Valley and Rogers. They swap with Buffalo, Burnsville, Coon Rapids and Rochester Mayo, moving down to 5A.

After winning back-to-back state titles in Class 3A, Stewartville will move back up to Class 4A, Section 1.

Boys hockey

Andover, which has won five of the last six Class 2A, Section 7 titles and a 2022 state championship, will shift its postseason competition from northeast Minnesota teams to schools in the metro-area Section 5. Anoka will also move with the Huskies to Section 5.

Meanwhile, after winning Class 2A’s Section 5 and earning its first trip to state this winter, Rogers shifts into Section 6 with the likes of 12-time state champion Edina, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Wayzata. St. Louis Park and Blake drop to Class 1A, making room for the addition.

Girls and boys basketball

Goodhue sent both its girls and boys basketball teams to the Class 1A state tournament this winter. Representing Section 1, the Wildcats won their third girls state title in 2024.

Now, both teams will move up a size classification to duke it out in Class 2A, Section 1 — one of the more competitive small-school sections in the state.

Girls tennis

Next fall, girls tennis will add a third size classification for the first time. The sport has competed with a Class 1A and 2A since 1978 — and boys tennis will continue to do so.

The move cuts the size of some sections with 15-plus girls tennis teams into sections with a more standard eight schools.

View the entire 2025-26 realignment maps here.

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

