Ryan Pepiot throws 6 2/3 perfect innings as Julio Urías' replacement, and Dodgers rout 10-0
Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings as Julio Urías' replacement in the Dodgers' rotation, and Los Angeles routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night for just their second win seven games.
Sports
Tommy Pham homers twice, Diamondbacks beat Cubs 6-2 to move into 3rd NL wild-card spot
Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs, Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Time to panic? U volleyball not going there despite resounding losses
Coach Keegan Cook is staying calm after losses to Texas and Florida, but that doesn't mean the Gophers aren't urgently addressing issues ahead of another big weekend.
Sports
Coco Gauff tops Karolina Muchova to reach the US Open final. The match was delayed by a protest
Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands.
Sports
Acuña hits 2 of Braves' 5 homer, Olson hits 47th in 8-5 win over Cardinals
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta's five home runs, Matt Olson increased his major league-leading total to 47 and the Braves beat slumping Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday night.