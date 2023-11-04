Dominic Castagnetto, normally a defensive lineman, blasted over from 2 yards out with 34 seconds left and Hayden McDaniel kicked the all-important extra point as Chanhassen rallied past Mankato West 37-36 in the Class 5A playoffs Friday.

Chanhassen (10-0) won the Section 2 championship and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in team history.

Mankato West (8-2) reached the Chanhassen 39-yard line in the final seconds, but a Hail Mary pass was knocked down at the goal line.

