Dominic Castagnetto, normally a defensive lineman, blasted over from 2 yards out with 34 seconds left and Hayden McDaniel kicked the all-important extra point as Chanhassen rallied past Mankato West 37-36 in the Class 5A playoffs Friday.
Chanhassen (10-0) won the Section 2 championship and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in team history.
Mankato West (8-2) reached the Chanhassen 39-yard line in the final seconds, but a Hail Mary pass was knocked down at the goal line.
*To see the the section tournament brackets in six classes and the state tournament bracket in Class 6A, click here.
