Brayden Windschitl lofted a perfect throw, leading Daxton Bush down the left sideline for a 26-yard touchdown with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter, giving Chanhassen its only lead of the game. It was the only advantage the Storm would need as they rallied to beat defending Class 5A champion Elk River 34-28 on Thursday at Elk River.

If was Bush's second touchdown reception of the game. He caught a 50-yarder to open the scoring for Chanhassen.

The host Elks, who suffered a setback when starting quarterback Levi Harris left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, had the ball at the Chanhassen 40 with less than two minutes to go, but their second fumble of the game ended that threat and sent Chanhassen to victory.

Elk River led 21-13 at halftime.