Centennial survived three fumbles, leaning on its stubborn defense to defeat Rosemount 9-0 on Thursday at Centennial.
Daylen Cummings scored from 3 yards out late in the second quarter, giving Centennial a 6-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars (7-1) added a 36-yard field goal by Keaton Frase with 6 minutes, 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Centennial gained a measure of revenge on Rosemount (4-4), which eliminated the Cougars from the Class 6A quarterfinals last season.
