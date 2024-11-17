All season, Alexandria had the look of a team with championship aspirations.
Alexandria pours it on against Owatonna, advances to Class 5A Prep Bowl
Chase Thompson passed for five touchdowns and ran for another for Alexandria, which won a rematch with Elk River.
The Cardinals earned their chance to make those dreams come true with a 42-20 victory over previously undefeated Owatonna in a late-night Class 5A semifinal game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Alexandria (10-2) will play Elk River in the final at 4 p.m. Saturday. The two teams played each other in the final game of the regular season, Elk River winning 44-34.
The game began more than an hour after its scheduled start time of 7 p.m. and didn’t finish until after 11 p.m., with both teams throwing the ball frequently.
Alexandria didn’t want to waste time with an early feeling-out period. The Cardinals went on the attack from the outset, their primary weapon being quarterback Chase Thompson’s arm.
Thompson, who is committed to Clemson for college basketball, hit Mason Witt for a 59-yard gain down the center of the field on Alexandria’s first play from scrimmage.
Four plays later, Thomson found Mason Gorghuber running free in the end zone with 3 yards of separation between him and a defender. Gorghuber hauled in a 12-yard pass for a 6-0 lead.
Alexandria kept it up on its next possession, Thompson going over the top to Gorghuber for 53 yards, but the drive stalled. The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs, but Owatonna failed to take advantage.
Pass-happy Alexandria made the score 14-0 following an eight-play, 53-yard drive. Thompson and Gorghuber connected again on another 12-yard scoring play.
Owatonna, also leaning heavily on the pass, got on the board on its next possession, going 79 yards in 12 plays. Quarterback Hunter Theis carried the ball for a 9-yard touchdown, cutting Alexandria’s lead to 14-6.
The two offenses sputtered for much of the remainder of the first half, but Alexandria struck pay dirt next. Thompson rolled left and scored from a yard out, restoring a two-score lead, 21-6.
Two plays later, the Cardinals added to the lead. An interception by Dane Olson was immediately followed by Thompson-to-Gorghuber Part 3, this time a 26-yarder, making the score 28-6.
It appeared the half would end that way, but Owatonna gained a little juice when Blake Davison stepped in front of an Alexandria screen pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds left before halftime. After Nolan Ginskey converted the two-point conversion, Alexandria led 28-14 at halftime.
Thompson passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. The two teams paid scant attention to running games in the first half, posting a combined 9 total yards rushing before halftime.
Things continued to go Alexandria’s way after halftime. Thompson-to-Gorghuber continued to roll, this time for a 28-yard score, making it 35-14 Cardinals with 4:43 left in the third quarter.
Owatonna’s comeback hopes were severely damaged when the Huskies got the ball back. Theis left the game after falling hard, holding his right shoulder. He spent the remainder of the game on the sideline, his shoulder pads removed and his right arm in a sling.
Alexandria scored once more in the fourth quarter, when Thompson found Evan Klute for a 17-yard touchdown. Thompson finished the game 24-for-38 for 396 yards and five touchdowns.
Owatonna added a 27-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by Ginskey with 1:59 left for the final score of 42-20.
