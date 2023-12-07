The field was not in sight when Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake won the Class 3A championship.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
The field was not in sight when Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake won the Class 3A championship.

All you need to know: She slipped, she fell, she won anyway, and by a lot.

6:32am
Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake, who didn't stop when she tumbled on the way to the state title, is the Metro Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
Robert Mechura of Roseville was alone when he arrived first at the finish line of the Class 3A championship race.

Starring as himself, the Metro Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year

6:33am
Five victories and a state title this fall made Robert Mechura of Roseville an award-winner — and provided content for his YouTube venture.
Minneapolis Washburn diver Madeline Kohel became the first diver from a Minneapolis school to win the state title since 1976.

A high school diving champion from the city makes more than a ripple

6:31am
Washburn's Madeline Kohel, the first diver from Minneapolis since 1976 to win a state title, is the Metro Girls Swimmer/Diver of the Year.
Isabelle Einess lost once in three years of high school tennis, but she learned plenty that day.

Tennis champion became a winner even on the only day she ever lost

6:18am
From her one high school loss, Metro Girls Player of the Year Isabelle Einess of Breck learned to deal with anxiety. Then she went on a 47-match winning streak and won two state titles.
Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen went to a stiff-arm to get past an Armstrong tackler.

Our Metro Player of the Year is a threat to change the game at any time

November 21
Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.
Eden Prairie’s Mo Saine (94) is a first-team All-Metro pick who’s headed to the Gophers.

35 of Twin Cities' stingiest players. Meet the All-Metro football defense

November 21
Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.
D’Mario Davenport of Andover made the first team in the athlete category, on the strength of 33 touchdowns scored on runs, receptions and one kick r

28 players with TDs on their minds. Meet the All-Metro football offense.

November 21
Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.
High Schools
November 6
Senior Stella Swenson, the Metro Player of the Year, leads Wayzata as it goes for its fourth consecutive state title this week.

Introducing the Metro Player of the Year, a champ chasing one more title

She's committed to the Gophers, and she's in charge of a team pushing for its fourth state championship in a row. That's Wayzata senior setter Stella Swenson.
High Schools
November 7
The All-Metro volleyball team, from left: Kaitlyn Erickson, Champlin Park; Carly Gilk, Champlin Park; Rayna Christianson, Lakeville North; Stella Swen

Meet our volleyball All-Metro teams, the Twin Cities' 22 best players

The list runs three squads deep and ranges from three players committed to the Gophers for college to two from small schools in St. Paul.
High Schools
October 30
Minneapolis Washburn forward Emmett Brown, the boys soccer Metro Player of the Year, led Class 3A with 28 goals and added 13 assists this season.

Boys soccer Metro Player of the Year: Stadium fence didn't have a chance

The 2023 winner also was unswayed by defenders, producing 28 goals and 13 assists his senior season.
High Schools
October 31
Apple Valley senior Victor Espinoza Lopez, who opposing coaches regarded as a special talent, made the Star Tribune All-Metro first team.

24 who stood out: Meet the 2023 All-Metro boys soccer teams

After considering the regular season and hearing from coaches, we present the metro's top two dozen players.
High Schools
October 30
Edina midfielder Izzy Engle, the girls soccer Metro Player of the Year, posed for a portrait.

Girls soccer Metro Player of the Year: Notes on her wrist reveal what drives her

The 2023 winner scored 37 goals for an undefeated team and stood tallest at the biggest moments.
High Schools
October 31
Under the watchful eyes of a defender and a mural, Edina’s Izzy Engle controlled the ball during the state quarterfinal.

24 who shined bright: Meet the 2023 All-Metro girls soccer teams

The season played out and coaches weighed in, leading to this list of the top two dozen girls high school players in the metro.