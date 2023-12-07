All you need to know: She slipped, she fell, she won anyway, and by a lot.
Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake, who didn't stop when she tumbled on the way to the state title, is the Metro Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
Starring as himself, the Metro Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year
Five victories and a state title this fall made Robert Mechura of Roseville an award-winner — and provided content for his YouTube venture.
A high school diving champion from the city makes more than a ripple
Washburn's Madeline Kohel, the first diver from Minneapolis since 1976 to win a state title, is the Metro Girls Swimmer/Diver of the Year.
Tennis champion became a winner even on the only day she ever lost
From her one high school loss, Metro Girls Player of the Year Isabelle Einess of Breck learned to deal with anxiety. Then she went on a 47-match winning streak and won two state titles.
Our Metro Player of the Year is a threat to change the game at any time
Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.
35 of Twin Cities' stingiest players. Meet the All-Metro football defense
Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.
28 players with TDs on their minds. Meet the All-Metro football offense.
Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.
High Schools
Introducing the Metro Player of the Year, a champ chasing one more title
She's committed to the Gophers, and she's in charge of a team pushing for its fourth state championship in a row. That's Wayzata senior setter Stella Swenson.
High Schools
Meet our volleyball All-Metro teams, the Twin Cities' 22 best players
The list runs three squads deep and ranges from three players committed to the Gophers for college to two from small schools in St. Paul.
High Schools
Boys soccer Metro Player of the Year: Stadium fence didn't have a chance
The 2023 winner also was unswayed by defenders, producing 28 goals and 13 assists his senior season.
High Schools
24 who stood out: Meet the 2023 All-Metro boys soccer teams
After considering the regular season and hearing from coaches, we present the metro's top two dozen players.
High Schools
Girls soccer Metro Player of the Year: Notes on her wrist reveal what drives her
The 2023 winner scored 37 goals for an undefeated team and stood tallest at the biggest moments.
High Schools
24 who shined bright: Meet the 2023 All-Metro girls soccer teams
The season played out and coaches weighed in, leading to this list of the top two dozen girls high school players in the metro.
