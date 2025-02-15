High Schools

Class 1A jazz dance championship goes to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd

The team, dancing to Clinton Kane’s tear-jerker “Fix It to Break It,” ended St. Cloud Cathedral’s run of titles.

By Alyce Brown

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2025 at 1:41AM
The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd dance team celebrates after winning the Class 1A jazz dance state championship Friday at Target Center. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was a different kind of evening in the Target Center.

Under its bright lights, new Minnesota dance royalty was crowned Friday night — watched by dedicated fan bases, decked out in everything from matching red velour tracksuits on Maple Grove dads to coordinated purple top hats on Yellow Medicine East supporters.

Downtown Minneapolis is the host of the high school dance team state championships this weekend, and 36 schools from across the state brought their jazz routines to the Target Center floor Friday. The dancing will continue Saturday with high kick competition.

In Class 1A jazz, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was named champion to raucous applause.

Their win ended three years of St. Cloud Cathedral dominance in the class and rendered the champions speechless.

“It’s indescribable,” senior Hannah Oie said.

“Surreal,” head coach Carly Wader said. “You work so hard for this, so to be rewarded is an awesome feeling.”

Their routine, to the song “Fix It to Break It” by Clinton Kane, was a tear-jerker.

“That was one of your guys’ goals at the beginning. They were like, ‘We want a song we can cry to,’ ” said Wader, to laughs from the dancers. “So, check!”

Yellow Medicine East, last year’s runnerup, landed there again, and St. Cloud Cathedral took home third. The Class 2A and 3A jazz competition was later on the schedule Friday.

about the writer

about the writer

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Class 1A jazz dance championship goes to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd

card image

The team, dancing to Clinton Kane’s tear-jerker “Fix It to Break It,” ended St. Cloud Cathedral’s run of titles.

High Schools

Watch it here: Marshall, Tri-City United girls basketball meet in Big South Conference clash

card image

High Schools

Girls hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

card image