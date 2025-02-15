It was a different kind of evening in the Target Center.
Class 1A jazz dance championship goes to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd
The team, dancing to Clinton Kane’s tear-jerker “Fix It to Break It,” ended St. Cloud Cathedral’s run of titles.
Under its bright lights, new Minnesota dance royalty was crowned Friday night — watched by dedicated fan bases, decked out in everything from matching red velour tracksuits on Maple Grove dads to coordinated purple top hats on Yellow Medicine East supporters.
Downtown Minneapolis is the host of the high school dance team state championships this weekend, and 36 schools from across the state brought their jazz routines to the Target Center floor Friday. The dancing will continue Saturday with high kick competition.
In Class 1A jazz, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was named champion to raucous applause.
Their win ended three years of St. Cloud Cathedral dominance in the class and rendered the champions speechless.
“It’s indescribable,” senior Hannah Oie said.
“Surreal,” head coach Carly Wader said. “You work so hard for this, so to be rewarded is an awesome feeling.”
Their routine, to the song “Fix It to Break It” by Clinton Kane, was a tear-jerker.
“That was one of your guys’ goals at the beginning. They were like, ‘We want a song we can cry to,’ ” said Wader, to laughs from the dancers. “So, check!”
Yellow Medicine East, last year’s runnerup, landed there again, and St. Cloud Cathedral took home third. The Class 2A and 3A jazz competition was later on the schedule Friday.
