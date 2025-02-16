A necessary ingredient of any championship run is sisterhood.
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd makes it a double, winning the Class 1A dance team high kick title
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won the jazz championship Friday.
That’s according to the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd dance team members, and they know a thing or two about championship runs: They were named the Class 1A high kick dance state champion Saturday night, just 24 hours after winning the 1A jazz dance championship.
“Every single girl is just like a sister,” said senior Addy Tufto. “Every single day I only want to be around these people and my second family. They refuel me.”
“It’s a sisterhood,” coach Carly Wader said. “I honestly feel like that’s what drives the team.”
About 8,000 spectators, and 36 teams, attended the high school dance team state championships over the weekend in Target Center.
Yellow Medicine East was runner-up to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, and Holdingford, the defending champion, came in third.
