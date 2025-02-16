High Schools

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd makes it a double, winning the Class 1A dance team high kick title

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won the jazz championship Friday.

By Alyce Brown

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2025 at 1:23AM
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd dancers celebrate winning the high kick dance team state championship Saturday in Target Center. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A necessary ingredient of any championship run is sisterhood.

That’s according to the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd dance team members, and they know a thing or two about championship runs: They were named the Class 1A high kick dance state champion Saturday night, just 24 hours after winning the 1A jazz dance championship.

“Every single girl is just like a sister,” said senior Addy Tufto. “Every single day I only want to be around these people and my second family. They refuel me.”

“It’s a sisterhood,” coach Carly Wader said. “I honestly feel like that’s what drives the team.”

About 8,000 spectators, and 36 teams, attended the high school dance team state championships over the weekend in Target Center.

Yellow Medicine East was runner-up to Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, and Holdingford, the defending champion, came in third.

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

