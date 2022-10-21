Courses differ. Conditions differ. Strategies differ.

All sorts of matters separate one cross-country race from another and one cross-country runner from another and therefore one cross-country time from another. But high school section meets are coming next week, and times are what we have. So let's take a look at recent times posted by winners in league championships over 5-kilometer courses. They're listed fastest first with school, conference and state ranking.

BOYS

15:07.3: Senior Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine, Minnesota River. Ranked first in Class 2A.

15:21.0: Senior Elliott McArthur, Mounds View, Suburban East. Ranked ninth in Class 3A.

15:27.9: Senior Noah Breker, Armstrong, Northwest Suburban. Ranked first in Class 3A.

15:40.9: Junior Nolan Sutter, Chaska, Metro West. Ranked eighth in Class 3A.

15:41.82: Junior Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes, Mid-State.

15:45.78: Junior Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East, Big 9.

15:49.7: Senior Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, Skyline. Ranked fourth in Class 1A.

16:05.3: Senior Andrew Casey, Lakeville North, South Suburban. Ranked fifth in Class 3A.

GIRLS

16:51.95: Senior Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata, Lake. Ranked first in Class 3A.

17:36.0: Sophomore Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, Suburban East. Ranked fourth in Class 3A.

17:37.9: Junior Marissa Long, Chanhassen, Metro West. Ranked fifth in Class 3A.

18:03.61: Junior Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes, Mid-State. Ranked fifth in Class 2A.

18:16.2: Senior Hailee Zimpel, Zimmerman, Granite Ridge. Ranked ninth in Class 2A.

18:33.92: Sophomore Macy Hanson, Fairmont, Big South. Ranked third in Class 2A.

18:42.1: Freshman Isabel Mahoney, Monticello, Mississippi 8. Ranked seventh in Class 2A.

18:48.1: Senior Hannah Drietz, Brainerd, Central Lakes.

18:49.33: Freshman Nora Hanson, Red Wing, Big 9.

19:05.2: Sophomore Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South, South Suburban. Ranked ninth in Class 3A.