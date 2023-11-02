Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa took advantage of its first shot in the second overtime period to upset top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral 1-0 in the Class 1A boys soccer state tournament semifinals Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirt Rude chipped a short shot over Crusaders goalkeeper Noah Henderson with 5:53 left.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (15-2-2) had more opportunities than Cathedral and drove more of the play but had trouble getting shots on Henderson. He wasn't forced to make a save until the 7:10 mark of the second half.

The Crusaders (20-1-0) had their own struggles getting the ball on net. Wildcats goalkeeper Lucas Sems made just three saves, including one in overtime.