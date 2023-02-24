Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Does it get any better than playing high school hockey in Minnesota?

Yes.

Just ask the 10 senior skaters up for the Mr. Hockey Award or the three senior goaltenders in the running for the Frank Brimsek Award.

The winners will be announced March 12 at the 39th annual Mr. Hockey/Frank Brimsek Award Banquet. Both awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

The Mr. Hockey contenders are Finn Brink (forward, Maple Grove), Chase Cheslock (defense, Rogers), Cooper Conway (forward, Andover), Tommy Cronin (forward, St. Thomas Academy, Jake Fisher (forward, Cretin-Derham Hall), Tyler Hennen (forward, Kittson County Central), Ryan Koering (defense, Eden Prairie), Sam Ranallo (forward, Rogers), Jayson Shaugabay (forward, Warroad) and Gavyn Thoreson (forward, Andover).

The Frank Brimsek Award will be bestowed on Robbie Clarkowski (Edina), Will Ingemann (Wayzata) or Hampton Slukynsky (Warroad).

The 10 finalists for the Mr. Hockey Award, founded in 1985, and the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award were selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts and other hockey experts from around the state.

The banquet begins at noon at the St. Paul RiverCentre. The public can purchase tickets for $35 at minnesotaminutemen.com.