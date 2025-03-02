High Schools

Boys hockey state tournament’s new seeding process produces intriguing matchups

Second seed Stillwater, with goalie Cal Conway off MSHSL suspension, will face Andover, a state champ not long ago but a 15-13 seventh seed this season.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 2, 2025 at 12:17AM
Stillwater forward Matthew Volkman celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Hill-Murray on Friday. Stillwater will play Andover in the state tournament's first round. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Boys hockey state tournament seeds were set via Saturday morning conference call, and then came the roll call of Class 2A and 1A quarterfinal matchups.

Familiar and well-known teams such as Hermantown, Hill-Murray and Warroad did not survive their respective section tournaments, causing upheaval to the state tournament seeding process.

On top of that, more upheaval was built in.

The format used from 2007 until this season required each head coach to cast electronic votes for the other seven qualifying teams. The highest and lowest votes for each team were excluded and the five teams with the lowest overall scores were awarded seeds. The other three teams were assigned first-round opponents by blind draw.

The big change this season was to eliminate the blind draw and seed the teams 1-8.

Quarterfinal matchups remained juicy, none more so than No. 7 seed Andover playing No. 2 seed Stillwater when the Class 2A tournament begins Thursday. The subplot involves senior goalie Cal Conway, a transfer from Andover who endured a nine-week suspension by the Minnesota State High School League but played for Stillwater in the Section 4 title game victory against Hill-Murray on Friday.

Andover, the 2022 champion and a qualifier now five times in six years, also arrives somewhat by surprise. The Huskies are 15-13 but made their way through Section 7 by knocking off 16-9 Grand Rapids and 22-4 Rock Ridge.

Moorhead drew the No. 1 seed and faces No. 8 seed Lakeville South. Defending champion Edina is the fourth seed and faces tournament newcomer Rogers.

In Class 1A, the Northern Lakes Lightning last reached the state tournament in 2021. They’re back, behind first-year head coach Mike Randolph, Minnesota’s leader in boys hockey coaching victories. He was a Class 2A fixture with Duluth East and coached three seasons at St. Thomas Academy before landing with Northern Lakes, a co-op involving Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus. The Lightning are seeded fourth and will play East Grand Forks in the first round Wednesday.

Randolph never got to state with St. Thomas Academy — but first-year coach Mike Strobel did it this year. The Cadets received the third seed in the Class 2A tournament.

Back in 1A, Hibbing/Chisholm broke Hermantown’s five-year monopoly in Section 7 in reaching its first tournament since 2011 and landed the top seed. The Lumberjacks will face No. 8 seed Luverne.

Mahtomedi, the No. 7 seed, faces No. 2 seed and defending state champion St. Cloud Cathedral.

Schedule

Class 2A

11 a.m. Thursday: [7] Andover (15-13) vs. [2] Stillwater (21-6)

1 p.m. Thursday: [6] Shakopee (22-5-1) vs. [3] St. Thomas Academy (23-5)

6 p.m. Thursday: [8] Lakeville South (18-9) vs. [1] Moorhead (25-2-1)

8 p.m. Thursday: [5] Edina (20-6-2) vs. [4] Rogers (23-3-2)

Class 1A

11 a.m. Wednesday: [7] Mahtomedi (11-15-2) vs. [2] St. Cloud Cathedral (18-8-2)

1 p.m. Wednesday: [6] Orono (15-10-3) vs. [3] Northfield (22-4-2)

6 p.m. Wednesday: [8] Luverne (22-4-2) vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm (19-9)

8 p.m. Wednesday: [5] Northern Lakes (19-8-1) vs. [4] East Grand Forks (13-13-2)

Semifinals, Friday

Class 1A: 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Championships, Saturday

Class 1A: noon

Class 2A: 7 p.m.

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

