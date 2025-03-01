Moorhead lands top seed in Class 2A boys hockey state tournament

Moorhead (25-2-1), champion of Section 8, has played in the past five state tournaments and in 21 overall and has lost in the championship game eight times. The Spuds will play eighth seed Lakeville South (18-9) in the first round. The MSHSL is seeding the teams 1 through 8 this season instead of seeding the top five and assigning the bottom three positions via random draw.