Stillwater tops St. Thomas Academy and advances to Class 2A boys hockey final

Stillwater head coach Greg Zanon said his team’s 4-0 win over St. Thomas Academy in a Class 2A boys hockey state semifinal on Friday wasn’t pretty by the Ponies’ standards.
No. 2 seed Stillwater was outshot 36-23 and weathered a hungry Cadets offense.
Still: 4-0. Even if it wasn’t pretty, for senior goaltender Cal Conway, it was clean.
Conway posted his second consecutive shutout of the Class 2A tournament and his fourth in seven games. It helped the Ponies book their first trip to a state championship game in their third trip to the Xcel Energy Center.
“We didn’t like our second period at all. Cal stood huge in there for us and gave us the opportunity,” Zanon said.
“He battles as hard as anybody has ever seen back there,” Stillwater senior forward Blake Vanek said. “I’ve never seen a player with more confidence than him.”
Conway had a lead to protect early. On a power play, Vanek dropped a pass back to junior defender Jonas Kohn, whose long-range shot put Stillwater on the board 4:03 into the first period.
The Ponies doubled their lead five minutes later when senior Trey Fredenberg carried the puck into the offensive zone and found sophomore Luca Jarvis in the left faceoff circle. Jarvis found the far upper corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season.
After outshooting Stillwater in the second, the Cadets had two chances to force Stillwater to pony up its lead in the third. First, senior Jackson Rudh beat Conway on a give-and-go, but his shot went off the right pipe. Then, a poked-in goal by senior Cole Braunshausen was overturned for goaltender interference with 6:45 left.
Stillwater polished off the win with a cleanup goal from Fredenberg and a tight-angle empty-netter from Vanek with three minutes left.
“No question” the overturned goal changed the momentum, St. Thomas Academy head coach Mark Strobel said. “I thought once we got one, we could make them bend and break a little bit.”
Stillwater gets its first shot at a state title. St. Thomas Academy was seeking its sixth, though its first in Class 2A.
“We thought we’d be here from the start,” Kohn said after the win. Start of the tournament? “Start of the year,” he clarified.
He’s part of a shutdown Ponies defense that is tall and physical — Kohn is 6-4 — but can skate well, said Zanon, and do the rest: positioning, cutting passing lanes, holding the blue line.
“They’re all playing at a different level than they have all year, and as they should,” Zanon said. “They’ve been preparing their whole lives for this.”
