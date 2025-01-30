The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams

Moorhead maintained its position atop the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 in boys hockey. A challenge for the Spuds is just ahead.
Moorhead, its only loss to Wayzata in the season opener, will take on No. 14 Hermantown on Friday in the Hermantown Hockey Arena. Hermantown plays in Class 1A, Moorhead in 2A.
The Minnesota Top 25
Records through Wednesday
1. Moorhead (20-1). Previous: 1
2. Hill-Murray (17-1-1). Previous 2
3. St. Thomas Academy (17-3). Previous: 3
4. Edina (14-5). Previous: 4
5. Rogers (17-1-1). Previous: 6
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-2-1). Previous: 8
7. Stillwater (15-4). Previous: 7
8. Rosemount (19-2). Previous: 9
9. White Bear Lake (13-3-2). Previous: 10
10. Wayzata (11-7-2). Previous: 11
11. Holy Angels (16-3-1). Previous: 12
12. Grand Rapids (14-6). Previous: 14
13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (13-5). Previous: 16
14. Hermantown (1A, 13-5-3). Previous: 13
15. Eden Prairie (10-7-2). Previous: 15
16. Minnetonka (10-8-1). Previous: 17
17. Rock Ridge (17-3-1). Previous: 20
18. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 12-9). Previous: 25
19. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 16-4). Previous: 23
20. Shakopee (15-5-1). Previous: 18
21. Northern Lakes (1A, 13-6). Previous: unranked
22. Maple Grove (10-7-1). Previous: 22
23. Bemidji (12-5-1). Previous: 19
24. Orono (10-8-2). Previous: unranked
25. Monticello (1A, 18-1-1). Previous: 5
