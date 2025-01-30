High Schools

The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams

Moorhead, its only loss going back to the opening day of the Spuds' season, maintained the top position.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 2:54AM
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton forward Bobby Thornton embraces goaltender Jamis Halverson after C/E/C defeated Bemidji 6-4 at Cloquet Area Recreation Center on Jan. 24. C/E/C is ranked 19th in the Minnesota Top 25. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Moorhead maintained its position atop the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 in boys hockey. A challenge for the Spuds is just ahead.

Moorhead, its only loss to Wayzata in the season opener, will take on No. 14 Hermantown on Friday in the Hermantown Hockey Arena. Hermantown plays in Class 1A, Moorhead in 2A.

The Minnesota Top 25

Records through Wednesday

1. Moorhead (20-1). Previous: 1

2. Hill-Murray (17-1-1). Previous 2

3. St. Thomas Academy (17-3). Previous: 3

4. Edina (14-5). Previous: 4

5. Rogers (17-1-1). Previous: 6

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-2-1). Previous: 8

7. Stillwater (15-4). Previous: 7

8. Rosemount (19-2). Previous: 9

9. White Bear Lake (13-3-2). Previous: 10

10. Wayzata (11-7-2). Previous: 11

11. Holy Angels (16-3-1). Previous: 12

12. Grand Rapids (14-6). Previous: 14

13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (13-5). Previous: 16

14. Hermantown (1A, 13-5-3). Previous: 13

15. Eden Prairie (10-7-2). Previous: 15

16. Minnetonka (10-8-1). Previous: 17

17. Rock Ridge (17-3-1). Previous: 20

18. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 12-9). Previous: 25

19. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 16-4). Previous: 23

20. Shakopee (15-5-1). Previous: 18

21. Northern Lakes (1A, 13-6). Previous: unranked

22. Maple Grove (10-7-1). Previous: 22

23. Bemidji (12-5-1). Previous: 19

24. Orono (10-8-2). Previous: unranked

25. Monticello (1A, 18-1-1). Previous: 5

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

