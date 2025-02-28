Shakopee rolls into the boys hockey state tournament with victory over Holy Family

Shakopee (21-5-1) scored three times in the first period. Senior forward Zach Docteur scored at 8:18 of the opening period, his seventh goal this season. Senior defenseman Jack Kultgen added a power-play goal at 14:22 for a 2-0 lead. Simpson added his 47th goal of the season and fourth of the playoffs at 16:41. He was recently named a Mr. Hockey Award semifinalist; the award goes to the top senior skater in the state.