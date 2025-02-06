The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams
Moorhead remained No. 1, and St. Thomas Academy slid into the No. 2 spot after No. 3 Hill-Murray and No. 4 Edina split back-to-back games.
Records are through Wednesday
1. Moorhead (22-1). Previous: 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (18-3). Previous: 3
3. Hill-Murray (18-2-1). Previous 2
4. Edina (15-6). Previous: 4
5. Rogers (19-1-1). Previous: 5
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-2-1). Previous: 6
7. Stillwater (17-4). Previous: 7
8. Rosemount (20-2). Previous: 8
9. White Bear Lake (13-5-3). Previous: 9
10. Wayzata (12-7-2). Previous: 10
11. Holy Angels (17-3-1). Previous: 11
12. Grand Rapids (15-7-1). Previous: 14
13. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 18-4). Previous: 19
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-5). Previous: 13
15. Hermantown (1A, 13-7-3). Previous: 14
16. Eden Prairie (12-7-2). Previous: 15
17. Minnetonka (11-8-2). Previous: 16
18. Rock Ridge (18-3-2). Previous: 17
19. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 13-9). Previous: 18
20. Shakopee (16-5-1). Previous: 20
21. Northern Lakes (1A, 15-7). Previous: 21
22. Maple Grove (12-8-1). Previous: 22
23. Bemidji (15-5-1). Previous: 23
24. Orono (10-9-2). Previous: 24
25. Monticello (1A, 19-2-1). Previous: 25
