The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams

Moorhead remained No. 1, and St. Thomas Academy slid into the No. 2 spot after No. 3 Hill-Murray and No. 4 Edina split back-to-back games.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 2:06AM
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton's Grady Knutson (13) and his teammates hold the No. 13 spot in the Minnesota Top 25, up from No. 19 last week. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Top 25

Records are through Wednesday

1. Moorhead (22-1). Previous: 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (18-3). Previous: 3

3. Hill-Murray (18-2-1). Previous 2

4. Edina (15-6). Previous: 4

5. Rogers (19-1-1). Previous: 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-2-1). Previous: 6

7. Stillwater (17-4). Previous: 7

8. Rosemount (20-2). Previous: 8

9. White Bear Lake (13-5-3). Previous: 9

10. Wayzata (12-7-2). Previous: 10

11. Holy Angels (17-3-1). Previous: 11

12. Grand Rapids (15-7-1). Previous: 14

13. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 18-4). Previous: 19

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (16-5). Previous: 13

15. Hermantown (1A, 13-7-3). Previous: 14

16. Eden Prairie (12-7-2). Previous: 15

17. Minnetonka (11-8-2). Previous: 16

18. Rock Ridge (18-3-2). Previous: 17

19. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 13-9). Previous: 18

20. Shakopee (16-5-1). Previous: 20

21. Northern Lakes (1A, 15-7). Previous: 21

22. Maple Grove (12-8-1). Previous: 22

23. Bemidji (15-5-1). Previous: 23

24. Orono (10-9-2). Previous: 24

25. Monticello (1A, 19-2-1). Previous: 25

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

