Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams

A change at the very top is traceable to Hill-Murray’s victory over Moorhead on Saturday.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 1:26AM
The Minnesota Top 25

Records are through Tuesday

1. Hill-Murray (22-2-1). Previous 2

2. Moorhead (23-2-1). Previous: 1

3. Edina (17-6-2). Previous: 3

4. Rogers (20-3-2). Previous: T-5

5. St. Thomas Academy (20-5). Previous: T-5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-3-1). Previous: 6

7. Stillwater (19-5-1). Previous: 7

8. Rosemount (22-3). Previous: 8

9. White Bear Lake (15-7-3). Previous: 9

10. Wayzata (14-8-3). Previous: 10

11. Holy Angels (21-3-1). Previous: 11

12. Grand Rapids (16-8-2). Previous: 12

13. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 19-7). Previous: 13

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-5). Previous: 14

15. Northern Lakes (1A, 17-8-1). Previous: T-15

16. Hermantown (1A, 14-8-4). Previous T-15

17. Eden Prairie (16-6-3). Previous: 17

18. Minnetonka (13-10-2). Previous: 18

19. Rock Ridge (21-3-2). Previous: 19

20. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 17-9). Previous: 20

21. Shakopee (19-5-1). Previous: 21

22. Maple Grove (15-9-1). Previous: 22

23. Bemidji (19-5-2). Previous: 23

24. Orono (1A, 13-10-3). Previous: 24

25. Lakeville South (16-9). Previous: unranked

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

