Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys hockey teams
A change at the very top is traceable to Hill-Murray’s victory over Moorhead on Saturday.
Records are through Tuesday
1. Hill-Murray (22-2-1). Previous 2
2. Moorhead (23-2-1). Previous: 1
3. Edina (17-6-2). Previous: 3
4. Rogers (20-3-2). Previous: T-5
5. St. Thomas Academy (20-5). Previous: T-5
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-3-1). Previous: 6
7. Stillwater (19-5-1). Previous: 7
8. Rosemount (22-3). Previous: 8
9. White Bear Lake (15-7-3). Previous: 9
10. Wayzata (14-8-3). Previous: 10
11. Holy Angels (21-3-1). Previous: 11
12. Grand Rapids (16-8-2). Previous: 12
13. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 19-7). Previous: 13
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20-5). Previous: 14
15. Northern Lakes (1A, 17-8-1). Previous: T-15
16. Hermantown (1A, 14-8-4). Previous T-15
17. Eden Prairie (16-6-3). Previous: 17
18. Minnetonka (13-10-2). Previous: 18
19. Rock Ridge (21-3-2). Previous: 19
20. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 17-9). Previous: 20
21. Shakopee (19-5-1). Previous: 21
22. Maple Grove (15-9-1). Previous: 22
23. Bemidji (19-5-2). Previous: 23
24. Orono (1A, 13-10-3). Previous: 24
25. Lakeville South (16-9). Previous: unranked
