The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams
Moorhead and Hill-Murray retained the top two spots, and Edina moved up to No. 3.
Records through Tuesday
1. Moorhead (22-1). Previous: 1
2. Hill-Murray (20-2-1). Previous 2
3. Edina (16-6-1). Previous: 4
T-5. Rogers (20-3-1). Previous: 5
T-5. St. Thomas Academy (20-4). Previous: 3
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-3-1). Previous: 6
7. Stillwater (17-6). Previous: 7
8. Rosemount (21-3). Previous: 8
9. White Bear Lake (14-6-3). Previous: 9
10. Wayzata (13-7-3). Previous: 10
11. Holy Angels (20-3-1). Previous: 11
12. Grand Rapids (15-8-2). Previous: 14
13. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 18-7). Previous: 13
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-5). Previous: 14
T-15. Northern Lakes (1A, 15-7-1). Previous: 21
T-15. Hermantown (1A, 13-8-4). Previous: 14
17. Eden Prairie (15-6-2). Previous: 16
18. Minnetonka (12-9-2). Previous: 16
19. Rock Ridge (20-3-2). Previous: 17
20. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 15-9). Previous: 19
21. Shakopee (18-5-1). Previous: 20
22. Maple Grove (15-7-1). Previous: 22
23. Bemidji (17-5-2). Previous: 23
24. Orono (11-9-3). Previous: 24
25. Holy Family (17-6). Previous: unranked
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams
Moorhead and Hill-Murray retained the top two spots, and Edina moved up to No. 3.