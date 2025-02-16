A hockey fan walked into Aldrich Arena on Saturday stating how a game featuring the top two teams in the rankings caused folks to come out of the woodwork, drawn by the chance to enjoy such a matchup without a trip to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Hill-Murray overcomes Moorhead 8-7 in overtime in a boys hockey game right off the top of the rankings
No. 1 Moorhead and No. 2 Hill-Murray piled up goals until the one by Brandon Sampair settled it.
Truer words have never been spoken. No. 1 Moorhead and No. 2 Hill-Murray matched skill and spirit in a game befitting a state tournament crowd. Neither team stopped coming all game long. Hill-Murray survived with an 8-7 victory in overtime.
The first period started with Hill-Murray (22-2-1) racing to a 2-1 lead. Sophomore forward Caden Zasada scored the game’s first goal 5:59. Junior forward Chaz Lentz joined the party with the Pioneers' second goal at 6:34, a little more than 30 seconds later. Sophomore Zac Zimmerman scored on the power play and cut Moorhead’s deficit to 2-1 at 14:46 of the first period.
A Moorhead two-man advantage concluded the first period and stood into the opening minutes of the ensuing period. Mason Kraft made the superior manpower count with a power-play goal 27 seconds into the second period.
Teammate Brooks Cullen kept up the pace and scored on a mini breakaway at 1:45.
Hill-Murray roared back as Graham Greeder snuck a power-play goal past Charlie Stenehjem’s pads to trim his team’s deficit to 5-4 in the second period.
Carver Hasbargen got loose behind the Pioneers defense and buried a goal to restore a two-goal advantage. Then, in the waning stages of the period, Tyden Bergeson extended the lead to three goals. By the time the game reached the second intermission, explosive Moorhead (22-2-1) had scored seven times in all — six in the second period alone.
Hill-Murray wasn’t done. Riley Zupfer scored to trim the Pioneers' deficit to a more manageable two goals. And soon after, Zasada scored his second goal with 13:21 and a second from Greeder at 15:48 tied the game 7-7.
Brandon Sampair scored the game-winner in overtime.
