CLOQUET, MINN. - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored four goals in a row, taking a commanding lead after two periods on senior night Friday at Cloquet Area Recreation Center and going on to a 6-4 boys hockey victory over Bemidji.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team turns back Bemidji on senior night
The game was played mostly for Northland pride. Bemidji is in Class 2A, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in 1A, so there was little else at stake.
C-E-C (15-4) started six seniors and fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 in the opening period. The Lumberjacks regrouped in the second period on goals from Grady Knutson, who finished with two scores — the second of which restored a 2-2 tie.
From there, C-E-C received goals from Bobby Thornton and Leo Luense and went into the second intermission leading 5-2.
“It’s an emotional night for sure,” said defenseman Karson Young, one of those six senior starters. ”We kind of weathered the storm in the first period. In the second, we played really hard and got pucks deep, and we got rewarded for it — four straight goals is awesome.”
Bemidji (11-4-1) is rated No. 19 in this week’s Star Tribune Minnesota Top 25. C-E-C is No. 23. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton is ranked second in Class 1A.
Bigger tests await both teams. On Jan. 30, C-E-C heads to Hermantown, prohibitive favorite in Section 7 and winner of the past five section titles.
Bemidji is stuck behind Section 8 favorite Moorhead and lost 3-1 to the Spuds Jan. 7 at Moorhead. The schedule remains tough for Bemidji, which plays Duluth East and sees Warroad twice before the regular season ends.
