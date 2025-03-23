High Schools

Albany reigns as an undefeated Class 2A boys basketball champion after holding off Waseca

Waseca tied the game in the second half, but All-Minnesota standouts Zeke Austin and Sam Hondl pushed back.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 12:05AM
Albany players celebrate their victory against Waseca in the Class 2A boys basketball championship game Saturday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After No. 1 Albany led for most of the first half of the Class 2A state championship, a burst of second-half scoring by Waseca sophomore guard Deron Russell meant that, suddenly, Albany was the one keeping up.

But keep up the Huskies did, and undefeated Albany beat the No. 2 seed Bluejays 70-63 and won the program’s second state title. Albany also won a state championship in 2023.

Brothers Damarius and Deron Russell nearly willed Waseca to its third state title, finding every way to score for the Bluejays. Damarius, a senior committed to Washington State for football, scored 22 points and had seven steals. Deron finished with a game-high 32 points.

But in the end, Albany’s All-Minnesota duo of senior guard Zeke Austin and senior forward Sam Hondl helped carry the Huskies across the finish line, while sophomore Elliott Burnett went 3-for-3 on three-pointers in the second half.

They kept Albany (32-0) ahead once Waseca tied the game with 9:30 left to play.

After being defended tightly in the paint in Albany’s semifinal win over Caledonia, Hondl had more luck Saturday using his size in the post, scoring 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting and going 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

Austin had a team-high 27 points for the Huskies, plus five steals.

After a Deron Russell layup cut Albany’s lead to 64-63 with a minute to go, Waseca pressed high, looking to force another one of Albany’s 23 turnovers. (Waseca made just 12.)

But late, when it mattered most, the Huskies were able to escape from the press, feeding layups to Austin and junior Braeden Justin, forcing Waseca to foul.

Albany reigns as undefeated Class 2A boys basketball champion after holding off Waseca

