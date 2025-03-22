High Schools

Albany turns away Caledonia, advances to Class 2A final in boys basketball state tournament

Albany led by 20 points in the first half, but Caledonia tied it in the final minutes.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 12:59AM
Albany guard Zeke Austin drives against the defense of Caledonia's Ben Stemper in a Class 2A semifinal Friday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Top-seeded Albany put on a three-point shooting clinic in the first half — then held off a scrappy Caledonia comeback in the second — to win its Class 2A semifinal against the No. 4 Warriors, 59-54.

The Huskies made as many three-pointers (7-for-10) in the first 18 minutes as Caledonia made field goals (7-for-24), propelling Albany to an early lead that grew to as many as 20.

Led by senior guard Zeke Austin going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc, Albany finished 11-for-22 on three-pointers. The Jamestown (North Dakota) commit scored a team-high 22 points.

But Caledonia slowed down Austin and Albany’s three-point barrage in the second half. Led by senior guard Mason King’s 20 points, the Warriors chipped away at the Huskies’ edge. They forced Albany senior Ethan Meyer into foul trouble and outscored the top seed in the paint 24-14.

Caledonia tied the game 50-50 with 3:54 left as seniors King, Ethan Stendel and Garrett Konz orchestrated a 10-0 Warriors run.

But in this one, Caledonia never led. Senior Sam Hondl scored four of the Huskies' final seven points, and the Warriors missed free throws late, finishing 9-for-19 from the line.

Most of this Huskies roster is familiar with the big dance, finishing as Class 2A runner-up to Minnehaha in 2023, then reaching the tournament semifinals last year.

The Warriors, who finished as runner-up in 2021, were seeking their second state title after hoisting the trophy in 1997.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

