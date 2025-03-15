High Schools

Boys basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

The brackets will be revealed at 10 a.m. Saturday via stream, and quarterfinals will begin Tuesday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 15, 2025 at 3:37AM
Breck players celebrate their Class 2A state title in 2024. Breck is back to try for a repeat in 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The best of Minnesota’s high school boys basketball teams will begin competing Tuesday for state championships in four classes, with games spread over two sites, Target Center and Williams Arena.

Here’s what you need to know:

Seeding

The tournaments will be seeded Saturday morning, and the results will be revealed via NSPN.TV stream beginning at 10 a.m. and available here. Links to the brackets are below:

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Schedule

The Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Tuesday, the 1A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena. Find out more about the schedule here.

How to watch

Ch. 45 will broadcast all semifinals and championship games. Quarterfinals will be streamed by NSPN.tv. Find those details here.

Tickets

Single-game tickets cost $11.50 to $17.50 and must be purchased online here, where you’ll also find details on how to buy a pass good for four quarterfinals.

Spectator guide

The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not Target Center or Williams Arena.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Watch Saturday: NSPN.TV’s 2025 boys basketball state bracket reveal show

High Schools

Orono overwhelms Benilde-St. Margaret’s in boys basketball, claims spot at state

High Schools

For Minnesota teen, father's memory lives on through love of basketball

Qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Rochester John Marshall (25-4)

Section 2: Shakopee (23-5)

Section 3: Apple Valley (23-6)

Section 4: Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1)

Section 5: Maple Grove (21-8)

Section 6: Wayzata (25-4)

Section 7: Anoka (23-6)

Section 8: Moorhead (22-7)

Class 3A

Section 1: Byron (26-3)

Section 2: Mankato East (27-1)

Section 3: St. Paul Harding (18-10)

Section 4: DeLaSalle (23-5)

Section 5: Totino-Grace (22-5)

Section 6: Orono (22-7)

Section 7: Duluth Denfeld (20-9)

Section 8: Alexandria (26-3)

Class 2A

Section 1: Caledonia (28-2)

Section 2: Waseca (30-0)

Section 3: Montevideo (25-4)

Section 4: Minnehaha Academy (19-9)

Section 5: Breck (19-10)

Section 6: Albany (29-0)

Section 7: Pequot Lakes

Section 8: Pelican Rapids (24-6)

Class 1A

Section 1: Goodhue (22-8)

Section 2: BOLD (20-10)

Section 3: Dawson-Boyd (27-3)

Section 4: Heritage Christian (24-5)

Section 5: Nevis (26-4)

Section 6: Henning (27-3)

Section 7 final: Cherry (28-1) vs. Deer River (27-2), Saturday

Section 8: Red Lake County (29-2)

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Boys basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

card image

The brackets will be revealed Saturday, and quarterfinals will begin Tuesday.

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Friday, March 14

card image

High Schools

Providence Academy and Crosby-Ironton, a perfect pairing, reach Class 2A girls basketball final

card image