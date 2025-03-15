The best of Minnesota’s high school boys basketball teams will begin competing Tuesday for state championships in four classes, with games spread over two sites, Target Center and Williams Arena.
Boys basketball state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know
The brackets will be revealed at 10 a.m. Saturday via stream, and quarterfinals will begin Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
Seeding
The tournaments will be seeded Saturday morning, and the results will be revealed via NSPN.TV stream beginning at 10 a.m. and available here. Links to the brackets are below:
Schedule
The Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals are Tuesday, the 1A quarterfinals Thursday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals are Thursday, the Class 2A and 1A semifinals Friday. All championship games are Saturday at Williams Arena. Find out more about the schedule here.
How to watch
Ch. 45 will broadcast all semifinals and championship games. Quarterfinals will be streamed by NSPN.tv. Find those details here.
Tickets
Single-game tickets cost $11.50 to $17.50 and must be purchased online here, where you’ll also find details on how to buy a pass good for four quarterfinals.
Spectator guide
The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not Target Center or Williams Arena.
Qualifiers
Class 4A
Section 1: Rochester John Marshall (25-4)
Section 2: Shakopee (23-5)
Section 3: Apple Valley (23-6)
Section 4: Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1)
Section 5: Maple Grove (21-8)
Section 6: Wayzata (25-4)
Section 7: Anoka (23-6)
Section 8: Moorhead (22-7)
Class 3A
Section 1: Byron (26-3)
Section 2: Mankato East (27-1)
Section 3: St. Paul Harding (18-10)
Section 4: DeLaSalle (23-5)
Section 5: Totino-Grace (22-5)
Section 6: Orono (22-7)
Section 7: Duluth Denfeld (20-9)
Section 8: Alexandria (26-3)
Class 2A
Section 1: Caledonia (28-2)
Section 2: Waseca (30-0)
Section 3: Montevideo (25-4)
Section 4: Minnehaha Academy (19-9)
Section 5: Breck (19-10)
Section 6: Albany (29-0)
Section 7: Pequot Lakes
Section 8: Pelican Rapids (24-6)
Class 1A
Section 1: Goodhue (22-8)
Section 2: BOLD (20-10)
Section 3: Dawson-Boyd (27-3)
Section 4: Heritage Christian (24-5)
Section 5: Nevis (26-4)
Section 6: Henning (27-3)
Section 7 final: Cherry (28-1) vs. Deer River (27-2), Saturday
Section 8: Red Lake County (29-2)
The brackets will be revealed Saturday, and quarterfinals will begin Tuesday.