Grant Gunderson made a free throw with 0.5 seconds left Saturday to give second-seeded Orono a 78-77 boys basketball victory over third-seeded Delano in the semifinals of Class 3A, Section 6.

The Spartans never trailed and led by as many as 16 points early in the second half. The Tigers chipped away at the deficit until tying it 77-77 with 12.2 seconds left.

Isaiah Hagen led the Spartans with 34 points, and Gunderson had 19. Will Strandemo led the Tigers with 37 points, and Max Iversen had 19.

The Spartans will face top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's in the section final. The Red Knights defeated fourth-seeded Richfield 90-78 in their semifinal matchup. Jalen Wilson led the Red Knights with 30 points, and Jayden Daisy had 20. CJ Armstrong led the Spartans with 37 points, and Jalen Hayes had 16.

In other section semifinal games:

Class 4A, Section 1: Third-seeded Lakeville South jumped out to a 10-2 lead and cruised past second-seeded Farmington 70-55. DaMarcus Burks led the Cougars with 22 points and Jackson Ressler had 21. Baiden Bean led the Tigers with 18 points. … Nolan Winter scored 31 points to lead top-seeded Lakeville North past fourth-seeded Owatonna. Hudson Vaith had 18 points for the Panthers.

Class 4A, Section 2: Top-seeded Minnetonka surrendered the first five points of the game but pulled away for an 84-66 victory. Jordan Cain led the Skippers with 30 points and Alexander Jones had 19. Joe Ofori led the Lakers with 25 points and Jamison Lien had 16. … Sixth-seeded Chanhassen jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and cruised past seventh-seeded Waconia 65-51. Maxwell Woods led the Storm with 23 points. Christopher Fulford led the Wildcats with 17 points.

Class 4A, Section 4: Jeremy Kolb made a layup with two seconds left in the game to give second-seeded White Bear Lake a 52-50 victory over third-seeded Stillwater. Jack Janicki led the Bears with 21 points and Kolb had 12. Max Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 19 points and Tanner Thomson had 18. … Charlie Theis scored 16 points to lead top-seeded East Ridge past fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall 66-54. Alex Mattes and Charlie Bern had 15 points each for the Raptors. Jake Little led the Raiders with 14 points.

Class 4A, Section 7: Third-seeded Cambridge-Isanti cruised past second-seeded Duluth East 73-54 at Princeton High School. John Troolin led the Bluejackets with 24 points. Jobe Juenneman led the Greyhounds with 18 points. … Sam Musungu scored 24 points to lead top-seeded Andover past fifth-seeded Anoka 99-82. Landyn Nelson had 23 points and Ben Kopetzki 19 for the Huskies.

Class 3A, Section 3: Second-seeded St. Thomas Academy trailed most of the second half, but pulled away from third-seeded South St. Paul in the final minutes for a 58-49 victory. Luke Dobbs and Michael Kirchner led the Cadets with 22 points each. Gavin Pendergast led the Packers with 15 points. … Top-seeded DeLaSalle took a 27-point halftime lead and cruised past fifth-seeded Two Rivers 74-41. Nasir Whitlock led the Islanders with 34 points. Carson Christiansen led the Warriors with 13 points.

Class 3A, Section 4: Patrick Bath scored 28 points to lead top-seeded Totino-Grace past Columbia Heights 96-73. Tommy Humphries had 20 points, Tyler Wagner had 17 and Isaiah Johnson had 16 for the Eagles. Randy McClendon led the Hylanders with 26 points and Jency Davis had 16. … Will Underwood scored 18 points to lead second-seeded Mahtomedi past third-seeded St. Paul Johnson 66-52. Owen Carlson had 15 points for the Zephyrs. DeWayne Givens led the Governors with 16 points.