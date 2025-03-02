Boys basketball section tournaments feature multiple teams good enough to win. This will be fun.

A team capable of winning the state tournament will be sent packing. No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2) and No. 6 Orono (19-7) will meet for a third time in all likelihood. The two Metro West Conference foes split their two regular-season games, neither of which was decided by more than four points. No. 20 Richfield (21-5) could pose problems if either of them are looking too far ahead.